CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Uranium Energy Corp Creates America's Largest Uranium Mining Company with the Acquisition of Uranium One Americas

By Uranium Energy Corp
Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI, TX, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
world-nuclear-news.org

Development of Dobrovolnoye uranium mine begins

Construction work has begun at Dobrovolnoye in Russia, developing the uranium deposit beyond the pilot operation on which work started a year ago. The mine should create 300 jobs, with mining operations scheduled to begin in December 2022. Dobrovolnoye (Image: ARMZ) The development is being undertaken by Rosatom's uranium mining...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

4 Big Reasons Uranium Energy Stock Surged This Week

Uranium Energy announces a big acquisition right when the uranium markets are bouncing back to life. Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) stock has become unstoppable -- after a dizzying rally in the month of October, the uranium stock shot up another 18.3% this week as of 2:30 p.m. EST Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Uranium production in the U.S. was near zero in Q3 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. For comparison, according to the World Nuclear Association, the domestic nuclear industry will need 17,587 tonnes of uranium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Energy, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Industry
mining.com

Greenland bans uranium mining, blocking vast rare earths project

Greenland’s parliament has passed a bill to ban uranium mining and exploration in the Danish territory, effectively blocking the development of the vast Kvanefjeld rare earths project, one of the world’s biggest. The project was being developed by Australia’s Greenland Minerals (ASX: GGG). It was granted preliminary approval in 2020...
METAL MINING
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean uranium mining picked up from 2017 to 2020

Activity at North Korea’s Pyongsan uranium mine appears to have increased from 2017 to 2020, though its output still lags the country’s uranium processing capabilities, according to Stanford researchers who used artificial intelligence software in their analysis. Uranium from Pyongsan can be refined into low-enriched uranium, which is suitable for...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#Uranium Market#Atomic Energy#Nyse American#Uec#Uranium One Inc#Uranium One Americas#Acquisition
etfstrategy.com

Sprott to acquire $850m uranium mining ETF

Toronto-based Sprott Asset Management has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the $850 million NYSE Arca-listed North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM US). URNM was brought to market in December 2019 through a partnership between indexing boutique North Shore Indices and white-label ETF provider Exchange Traded Concepts. The...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Uranium Mining Stocks Like Uranium Energy and Ur-Energy Soared Today

Shares of uranium mining companies Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT:LEU), Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) all jumped Monday in the wake of governments renewing their support for the nuclear power industry. Specifically, Centrus rallied by 19.4%, Ur-Energy stock gained 10.5%, and Uranium Energy shares rose by 10.9% after the U.S. House of Representatives passed an infrastructure bill that supports new investments in nuclear power. Simultaneously, the industry is being buoyed by last week's COP26 global climate, which highlighted nuclear power as part of the solution to the world's growing climate change crisis.
STOCKS
resourceworld.com

79 Resources Ltd. acquires North Preston Uranium Project; adjoins Azincourt Energy JV

79 Resources Ltd. (CSE: SNR) (“79 Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the North Preston Uranium Project situated in the southwest region of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin is a major source of global uranium supply and provides a tier-one uranium exploration environment that hosts some of the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Uranium Energy Stock Has Rocketed 50% Since October

The market believes Uranium Energy could make a lot of money as uranium prices rise, but how true is that?. Uranium stocks have shot up in recent weeks, but one stock that's stood out is Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC). It rallied 22% in the month of October according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and is already up just as much in November. With those gains, the small-cap uranium stock has jumped almost 83% since the start of September, as of this writing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Motley Fool

Why Cameco, Uranium Energy, and Uranium Royalty Stocks Are Glowing Green

Uranium prices are in a funk -- down 12% over the past week, and down 15% from their recent highs of mid-September -- but don't try to tell that to uranium investors. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday, shares of uranium mining company Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) surged 8.5%, followed in close succession by Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC), up 7.6%; and Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY), up 4.9%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Bank of America upgrades uranium name Cameco amid renewed interest in nuclear

Uranium miner Cameco Corporation should benefit from strength in the metal's price as nuclear power's role in decarbonization is reconsidered, according to Bank of America. The firm upgraded the stock to buy from neutral Wednesday, saying shares can rally nearly 30% from current levels. The stock was up more than...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

CanAlaska Uranium upsizes financing to $11.5 million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [CVV-TSXV, CVVUF-OTCQB, DH7N-Frankfurt] is increasing the amount to be raised from a non-brokered private placement financing to $11.5 million, with proceeds earmarked for its exploration properties. It said the offering will consist of a combination of non-flow-through units to be sold for 75 cents per unit, flow...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with Medaro Mining Corp to Option the Yurchison Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (“Skyharbour” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (“Medaro or the “Optionee”) which provides Medaro an earn-in option to acquire an initial 70% interest and up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property located in the Wollaston Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Property”). The Property contains twelve (12) mineral claims, comprising approximately 55,934 hectares.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Small-Caps Break Out, Uranium Is Hot

We have some rotational action in front of the Fed policy decision that hits this afternoon. The outperformance by small-caps and the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is picking up steam while more interest-rate sensitive big-caps are struggling. The IWM paused on Tuesday, but the buying picked up Wednesday morning, and...
STOCKS
investorideas.com

Uranium Stocks in the News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) to Complete Non-Brokered Private Placement

HALIFAX, NS - November 1, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,076,923 units and up to 4,545,454 flow through shares. Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years. The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy