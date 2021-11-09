Uranium Energy Corp Creates America's Largest Uranium Mining Company with the Acquisition of Uranium One Americas

HALIFAX, NS - November 1, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,076,923 units and up to 4,545,454 flow through shares. Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years. The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO