WestRock: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ WestRock Co. (WRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $323.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income...

www.registercitizen.com

MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.42% to $1,063.51 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. Tesla Inc. closed $179.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
