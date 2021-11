At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, cars lined up for miles and miles as people waited to receive a basket of food to get them through the next week. For millions of Americans, this was a first. In 2020, one in every five people had to turn to the charitable food segment for help. The loss of jobs and the suffering economy caused more than three million Americans to experience food insecurity for the first time in their lives. “COVID created what we like to call the perfect storm for the charitable food system. We saw immediate disruption in the supply chain, there was an immediate need for help in our neighbors who were facing food insecurity, and there were shifts to how we distributed food due to safety protocols. And we are still facing all of those challenges,” says Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer for Feeding America.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO