Best Moto G Pure cases 2022

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 4 days ago

The Moto G Pure isn't the best or the flashiest phone, but it has all the Android essentials and saves you money. So the last thing you'd want is to break it and have to buy another phone anytime soon. So we've curated a selection of the best Moto G Pure cases for you. The right pick prevents damage and gives your Moto G Pure a much-needed makeover, killing two birds with one stone.

Spruce up your Motorola with these great Moto G Pure cases

DALUX MetKase Hybrid Slim Phone Case

Beauty and brawn

The shockproof MetKase series from DALUX is slim and comes in some beautiful color options. We recommend the Blue Cursed Skull design to compliment your Moto G Pure. It's comfortable to carry and resilient when you drop it.

Foluu Clear Case

The clear choice

Transparent cases are good for showing off your phone's natural colors. This clear case from Foluu has re-inforced corners and is made of a hard TPU material. As a result, it won't yellow like most soft, see-through cases, and it'll keep your Moto G Pure safe and sound.

HRWireless MetKase Series with Spring Technology

A splash of color

For a more colorful garb, choose any of these bright and lovely patterns from the HRWireless MetKase Series. You can dress your Moto G Pure in a floral print or go for something more sensible like the plain Charcoal Grey variant. The Spring Technology and enhanced screen guard work together to keep your phone intact.

BNIUT Non-Slip Protective Phone Cover

Get a grip

Speaking of colors, the anti-slip BNIUT Phone Cover comes in five fetching shades. It has a bumpy, textured back that adds extra grip to your Moto G Pure. It may be bulky, but that is a worthy trade-off for such heavy-duty protection.

CSTMCASE Leather Wallet Case

Cash and carry

Stow away your Moto G Pure along with any other valuables in this faux leather case. It has a flap to hold the folio cover closed and plenty of slots for cash and cards. As a bonus, you can fold the cover and use it as a stand while watching content.

URBANITE Military Grade Case

One tough cookie

When we say Military Grade, we mean it. This rugged case from URBANITE is tough as nails and packs everything you need in that hard shell. You get a kickstand, a screen protector, and emotional security. Your mind will be at peace with your Moto G Pure encased in this cover.

Osophter Flexible Phone Cover with 2pcs Screen Protector

Value pack

Get more for your dough with this combo package from Osophter. The price includes a stylish and modern case with two screen protectors in the mix, and raised edges prevent hardcore damage to your Moto G Pure. This one also comes in four primary hues.

Lmposla Soft Silicone Case

Slim Jim

This soft silicone case is super malleable and thin. It almost feels like there's nothing on your Moto G Pure. We also love the semi-transparent look that gives the semblance of a tattoo on your phone. It ain't all that sturdy, but it sure looks good!

Yznoek Soft Silicone Phone Case

Flower power

If you're not digging the semi-transparent soft case, we've got this cheerful black cover dotted with sunflowers. Yznoek's Moto G Pure Silicone Case is also soft and flexible. For a little durability, it has hard corners to minimize the impact of falls.

La Belle Case Horror Movie Characters Case

Check IT out

La Belle Case has outdone itself with this Horror Movie Characters Case featuring the likes of Jigsaw, Ghostface, and Pennywise. So if you're a fan of horror flicks, indulge in your fandom by getting this case for your Moto G Pure. You don't need to sacrifice robustness either, as this case is pretty strong.

The purest quality cases for protection and style

If you've got yourself a Moto G Pure , you have a healthy platter of delicious case-goodness to choose from. Between the soft and flexible silicone options and the tough-as-nails rugged cases, there's nothing left out. Our top choice out of the best Moto G Pure cases is the DALUX MetKase Hybrid Case. It looks sick (in a good way), and it isn't too chunky, so you can easily slip it into your pocket.

If blue skulls aren't your thing, then the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Moto G Pure (2021) is your next best alternative. Spigen is a name that you can rely on, making the Rugged Armor case a practical pick. You won't think twice before tossing your Moto G Pure on the couch or your car seat with this case.

Even if we don't consider the Moto G Pure one of the best cheap Android phones out there, it'll tide you over until you can upgrade to something better. And with many of these Moto G Pure cases in the $10-and-under range, it won't cost you too much to protect it. Also, keep in mind that many of these cases will also fit the Moto G Power, one of the best Motorola phones with excellent battery life.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central

Android Central

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

