Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to...

Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
AFP

China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit

China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world. The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. "This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters. "It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
Reuters

'Promises ring hollow' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Thursday, Nov. 11:. U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES. Speaking about the U.S.-China agreement...
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
Derrick

US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden swings the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that Biden is still working to nail down at home.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rhetoric takes over climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland – World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Glasgow Climate Negotiators Seek to Resolve 4 Key Challenges

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming. Laurent Fabius,...
Birmingham Star

US senior diplomat to visit Uruguay, Peru to discuss climate, human rights

"In Montevideo from November 7-9, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with senior government officials to discuss continued efforts to advance democratic governance and human rights in the region; reinforce US-Uruguay economic, security, and counternarcotics cooperation; discuss climate and environmental protection issues; and engage on other matters reflecting the important US-Uruguay bilateral relationship," the State Department said in a press release.
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
KREX

China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, […]
Shropshire Star

No 10: Progress ‘limited’ in disputes with EU but more talks can bridge gap

Brexit minister Lord Frost will meet with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic again in London next week. Downing Street has insisted that disagreements between the UK and the European Union could still be bridged through “further intensive discussions” despite the EU condemning the lack of compromise as “disappointing”. No 10...
