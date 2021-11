CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The mystery behind one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland history has been solved 52 years later, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. On Friday, July 11, 1969, Marshals say Theodore John Conrad walked into his job at the Society National Bank on Public Square. He walked out later that day with $215,000 (equivalent to over $1.7 million today) in a paper bag.

