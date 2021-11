The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Polish woodland near the country’s border with Belarus, police have said, amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation at the European Union’s eastern edge. Officers said the man, thought to have been around 20, was found dead on Friday near the village of Wolka Terechowska. It brings the death toll of people trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, to at least nine.The EU has accused Belarus’s longtime president Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the crossings and sparking a political standoff between Minsk and the bloc in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO