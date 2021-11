Earlier this year, LinkedIn started test-driving “service” profiles as a way to connect freelancers and brands. After months of beta-testing, which grew to include millions of members, the LinkedIn Services Marketplace has officially launched to include the entire global LinkedIn community. So why should you care? If you’re a freelancer or entrepreneur looking for a side hustle, this feature cuts corners by giving you a more direct connection to possible brand and business partners. “What gets us most excited about Service Marketplace is the unique way that LinkedIn brings buyers and providers together — their networks and the broader LinkedIn ecosystem,” wrote...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO