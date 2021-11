Does anybody know if it will work if you connect a fibre lead from one of the ports on the HPE Primera 600 32Gb 4p FC HBA and then connect that to a 4 GB Brocade SAN switch?. I might need to do this for a migration that need to happen but I was just wondering if this will even work, will the port on the Primera be able to do 4 Gb seeing that its a 32 Gb port and usually FC ports can only auto negotiate n - 2.

