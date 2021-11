We have 2 HPE SYnergy 40Gb F8 switch modules sitting inside a Synergy frame, by checking the configuration we can see there are some routes that are preventing the switches to be unreachable for management purposes, by entering to the "config" and trying to enter "no ip route xxxxx...." we get an error, as a matter of fact there is no "route" option after "ip" when adding the question mark, it seems it is not available. I am pretty new to these synergy switches thus I am not sure if we should enter to an specific mode or to the stack IP in order to modify routing parameters.

COMPUTERS ・ 22 HOURS AGO