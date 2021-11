Raymond van Barneveld and Phil Taylor played a legendary World Cup final in 2007. Barney' captured his first and only PDC world title there. However, it almost didn't come to that. "At a 3-0 deficit in sets, my then manager Ed van der Veer came to the stage and called out to me: 'Come on Ray, you can do it'. Taylor had heard that too and shouted a an ugly comment, I don't even want to repeat it. It did give me the motivation to keep fighting and in the end I was able to reverse the deficit and win 7-6," Van Barneveld said on the podcast Everybody Loves Darts.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO