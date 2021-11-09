CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Kate Hudson just nailed the perfect messy bun

By Hanna Ibraheem
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year and a half, there’s no hairstyle I’ve worn more than a top knot. Spending most of my time working from the dining table meant chucking my hair into a messy bun to get it out of my way. Even before the pandemic, the first thing I did...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Russell
Person
Kate Hudson
Ok Magazine

Mamas On The Move! Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Carrie Underwood & More Share Hacks For Finding Time For Fitness

These starlets are fitting in time for fitness and health! From bringing their children to quick gym sessions to squeezing in time for dumbbell rows while dinner is cooking, Hollywood moms — Jessica Alba, Candace Cameron-Bure, Kate Upton, Carrie Underwood and Kate Hudson — all share their tips for getting in their daily workouts, despite their overwhelming superstar schedules!
FITNESS
TODAY.com

Kate Hudson reveals her tips for staying healthy this holiday season

Staying healthy around the holidays can feel like an uphill battle, but Kate Hudson has a few handy tricks up her sleeves to help her stay on track. The actor is a passionate ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) and describes herself as "a disciplined foodie" who is focused on creating a sustainable healthy lifestyle for herself and others.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Parties in Chic Beige Suit With Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox at Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch

Kate Hudson was suited up in beige while celebrating the collaboration between outerwear brand Moose Knuckles and fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer last night in West Hollywood, Calif. The 42-year-old nailed the neutral tones in a very autumnal ensemble. She wore a full cream-colored suit featuring a blazer and trousers and a matching turtleneck underneath. The “How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days” actress posed for a photo with Meyer, who wore a black one-piece jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, cinched waist and wide-legged trousers. She paired the look with open-toe shoes as well as two thin layered necklaces and a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Balance#Buns#Molly Mae
arcamax.com

Kate Hudson 'pre-planning' her wedding planning

Kate Hudson is "pre-planning the planning" of her wedding. The 42-year-old actress is preparing to marry Danny Fujikawa and she admitted it takes a lot of organisation, so she's just starting to think about the things she will need to arrange for their big day. The 'Bride Wars' star told...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kate Middleton just wore the most intricate braided updo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are back in the swing of Royal engagements, meaning we can now enjoy some serious fashion and beauty moments from Kate Middleton. Case in point: her most recent appearance during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. For the event, Kate stuck...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

John Mayer Just Launched Two Unexpected Products That Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Surprise fun fact about award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer? He likes to handwash his own clothes, even when he’s on the road touring. And when Lindsey Boyd, cofounder of The Laundress, learned this back in 2015—Mayer was actually seen handwashing his t-shirts with the brand’s Whites Detergent in his hotel room—an unlikely partnership was born. “That obviously struck a chord with us because not many people are doing that, especially men,” says Boyd, who is launching her second collaboration with the musician today: Way Out West Signature Detergent and Fabric Fresh spray. Though you can buy either one separately, we personally love the duo ($36) because it comes perfectly packaged for holiday gifting, especially for the John Mayer fans in your life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Footwear News

Adele Poses in Bed for ‘Rolling Stone’ in Sharp Slingback Pumps, Jeans & Sweater

Kicking her slingback kitten heels up in the air, Adele poses for a pictorial in the latest cover for Rolling Stone. The Grammy Award winner poses on her bed dressed casually in jeans and a sweater over a collared shirt. In the accompanying interview, the singer talks about the inspiration behind her highly-anticipated “30” album and her personal journey. This comes after Adele appeared on the covers of Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month. On the rumors surrounding her divorce: Rumors and assumptions spread like wildfire, but the reality is that there were no heroes or villains in her divorce. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just rocked a very divisive beauty trend

Let’s face it, not every beauty trend will be everybody’s cup of tea. Sometimes, you might see pictures from a red carpet or runway and you’ll either love it or, well, hate it. Just take spider lashes. This Marmite makeup trend lashes involve piling on layers of mascara until your...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

'The Braid Up': How To Do Heart of Star Braids

I have a deep love for simple protective styles. Sure, box braids and locs are super fun, but you can't deny the appeal of a style that's gorg *and* doesn't require you to sit in a salon chair for eight hours. That's why I think today's featured style on The Braid Up is so sick. Texas-based hairstylist Latosha Star created these "Heart of Stars" braids that are both stunning and surprisingly easy to do too. On the off chance you don't like looking amazing and getting complimented everywhere you go, then maybe this style isn't for you. Otherwise, please show this vid to your fave hairstylist ASAP—or if you're among those blessed with self-braiding abilities, give it a shot and DIY (with some help from the pro tips below, of course) at home.
HAIR CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Perfectly Nails Her Gunna Halloween Costume

When he wore his Rick Owens boots to New York Fashion Week, Gunna was mercilessly clowned, but when Rihanna decided to wear them (and the rest of Gunna’s fit) to honour the rapper on Halloween, she received endless praise. Perhaps Wunna will be able to rock his fits in peace now that he’s earned a co-sign from his gal pal.
CELEBRITIES
Woman's World

Actress Helen Mirren Just Spilled Her $8 Beauty Secret for Healthy Skin, Hair, and Nails

Dame Helen Mirren is one of the most iconic film, television, and stage actresses of her generation. On top of turning heads in every role she takes on, it turns out she’s savvy with beauty products, too! She recently revealed what she uses to keep her skin, hair, and nails in top shape, and the good news is that you can pick up her beloved beauty go-to from your local drugstore: castor oil.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy