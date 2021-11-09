Kate Hudson just nailed the perfect messy bun

Surprise fun fact about award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer? He likes to handwash his own clothes, even when he’s on the road touring. And when Lindsey Boyd, cofounder of The Laundress, learned this back in 2015—Mayer was actually seen handwashing his t-shirts with the brand’s Whites Detergent in his hotel room—an unlikely partnership was born. “That obviously struck a chord with us because not many people are doing that, especially men,” says Boyd, who is launching her second collaboration with the musician today: Way Out West Signature Detergent and Fabric Fresh spray. Though you can buy either one separately, we personally love the duo ($36) because it comes perfectly packaged for holiday gifting, especially for the John Mayer fans in your life.
