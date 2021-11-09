Kate Hudson just nailed the perfect messy bun

I have a deep love for simple protective styles. Sure, box braids and locs are super fun, but you can't deny the appeal of a style that's gorg *and* doesn't require you to sit in a salon chair for eight hours. That's why I think today's featured style on The Braid Up is so sick. Texas-based hairstylist Latosha Star created these "Heart of Stars" braids that are both stunning and surprisingly easy to do too. On the off chance you don't like looking amazing and getting complimented everywhere you go, then maybe this style isn't for you. Otherwise, please show this vid to your fave hairstylist ASAP—or if you're among those blessed with self-braiding abilities, give it a shot and DIY (with some help from the pro tips below, of course) at home.

