Hilary Duff claps back at mum-shamers who criticised her for piercing daughter's ears

She’s found her (m)other half. According to Deadline, Kim Cattrall will play an older version of Hilary Duff for Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff. “When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed,” Duff wrote on Instagram, sharing the news alongside an old photo of the two together. The two actresses will be starring as Sophie, the central character of the new series. Set in 2021, the show will focus on the younger version of Sophie and her friends — played by Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Candyman), and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) — while they are “in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” But we’ll also have Cattrall telling her son how she met his father, just like Bob Saget did as an older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby in the original series. The new show, which has no release date yet, will be written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The pair will also executive produce alongside HIMYM creators and executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as HIMYM director and executive producer Pam Fryman. That seems like a promising sign that the new spinoff will retain some of the spirit of the original. (Though we won’t mind if the ending is a little different.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO