Hilary Duff claps back at mum-shamers who criticised her for piercing daughter's ears

By Jade Biggs
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilary Duff took to social media this week to preemptively call out trolls who plan on criticising her decision to pierce her daughter's ears. The 34-year-old, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, shared a photo of baby Mae to her Instagram Story, showing off her newly pierced ears. She...

E! News

Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter's Ears: "Can't Wait for the Internet to Call Me a Child Abuser"

Watch: Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19 Hilary Duff has no time for mommy-shamers. In an Instagram Story post on Sunday, Nov. 7, the Younger star revealed that she had her 7-month-old daughter Mae James Bair's ears pierced and posted a picture of the baby girl rocking a pair of stud earrings. The actress, who previously came under fire for piercing her daughter Banks Violet Bair's ears at a young age, anticipated backlash for her decision and preemptively called out those who may judge her in the accompanying caption.
floor8.com

Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father spinoff release date update

How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff - as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic - began shooting in early September, so when will the highly anticipated Hulu comedy show drop on our screens? Find out below!. The synopsis for...
Vulture

Kim Cattrall Will Play Future Hilary Duff in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father

She’s found her (m)other half. According to Deadline, Kim Cattrall will play an older version of Hilary Duff for Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff. “When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed,” Duff wrote on Instagram, sharing the news alongside an old photo of the two together. The two actresses will be starring as Sophie, the central character of the new series. Set in 2021, the show will focus on the younger version of Sophie and her friends — played by Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Candyman), and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) — while they are “in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” But we’ll also have Cattrall telling her son how she met his father, just like Bob Saget did as an older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby in the original series. The new show, which has no release date yet, will be written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The pair will also executive produce alongside HIMYM creators and executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as HIMYM director and executive producer Pam Fryman. That seems like a promising sign that the new spinoff will retain some of the spirit of the original. (Though we won’t mind if the ending is a little different.)
E! News

Why We're Already Counting Down the Days Until Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father

Watch: Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby. Well, this is sure to be one love story we don't want to miss. Since the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, was announced in April, wE! have been anxiously awaiting the premiere of the highly anticipated Hulu series, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic.
The Independent

Katherine Ryan criticises fans for accusing her of covering up daughter’s ‘black eyes’ in Halloween photo

Katherine Ryan has expressed regret over posting a photo of her daughter due to the replies she received from her followers.On Halloween, the comedian shared a photo with her husband Bobby Kootstra, daughter Violet and baby son Frederick dressed up as characters from Pixar film The Incredibles. However, Ryan, 38, revealed on the latest episode of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything that she received “so many messages” asking her if Violet’s eye mask – which was a part of the costume – was covering up “two black eyes”.“I don’t put many pictures of her on social media but she’s at...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
urbanbellemag.com

Gizelle Bryant Claps Back After Robyn Dixon is Accused of Having Blind Loyalty to Her

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant’s friendship receives plenty of backlash. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon receive a lot of criticism for their friendship. Over the years, fans and cast members have complained about them defending each other. When one is in the hot seat with the other women, neither has an issue defending the other. This has led to both women being dragged into each other’s feuds. On the current season, this is why Robyn was dragged into Wendy Osefo’s beef with Gizelle Bryant. Not only has Wendy been critical of Gizelle’s divorce, but she has taken shots at Robyn’s relationship with Juan Dixon. So Robyn is no longer in a good place with Wendy despite forming a friendship during the previous season.
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
blavity.com

Serena Williams' Daughter Hilariously Names One Of Her Dolls After A 'Martin' Character

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. had the internet in fits of laughter after the tennis star shared a video showing the names her 4-year-old has given her dolls. In a TikTok captioned, "Tell me where you are from without telling me," Williams picked up three dolls and asked her daughter what their names were.
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
