25k Tons of Pandemic-related Plastic Waste Now in the Ocean: Research

There are two major things going on at the moment: the planet is melting, and everybody on it has spent the last two years getting sick. It turns out those two huge problems have combined to make another problem that threatens to undermine our progress in tackling both. Between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of August 2021, around 8.4 million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste has been added to humanity’s already staggering collective plastic trash pile. Demand for personal protective equipment has led to legislation against single-use plastics being paused or withdrawn, and there’s set to be 11 million tons of marine life-injuring, penguin-killing, and potentially even COVID-19-spreading plastic waste discarded across the planet by the end of the year, with 34,000 tons making it to the ocean.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO