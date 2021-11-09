CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25k Tons of Pandemic-related Plastic Waste Now in the Ocean: Research

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study found that more than 25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste leaked into the ocean...

foreigndesknews.com

ecowatch.com

Nearly 29,000 Tons of COVID Plastic Now Floats in the Oceans, Study Finds

One of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the introduction of a new type of plastic waste in the form of single-use personal protective equipment (PPE). Now, a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America calculates for the first time how much of that waste is ending up in the oceans and what it is doing once it gets there.
techxplore.com

Using ocean plastic waste to power ocean cleanup ships

A team of researchers from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Harvard University believes that the plastic amassing in floating islands in the oceans could be used to power the ships that are sent to clean them up. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes how ocean plastics could be converted to ship fuel.
Fast Company

Solving the ocean plastic crisis: corporate action is essential, but more is needed

As a long-time scuba diver and “adventurer at heart,” Fisk Johnson, the Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, recalls the tipping point of his awareness of the ocean plastics crisis. On a dive in the seemingly pristine waters of the Darwin Islands with marine biologist Sylvia Earle, Johnson tested the waters for microplastics. In just a mere 10 gallons of seawater, they were shocked by what they discovered: “Hundreds of pieces [of plastic], ranging from blue and white fibers to perfectly spherical microbeads and plastic shards—you name it, it was in there.”
Phys.org

New study pinpoints likely path of COVID-related plastic waste in the ocean

Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics such as face masks, gloves, and face shields. The resulting waste, some of which ends up in rivers and oceans, is intensifying pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic problem. While many researchers suspect there will be a massive influx of COVID-related mismanaged plastic waste, a new study is the first to project the magnitude and fate of the waste in the oceans.
MedPage Today

The Plastic Deluge: 8 Million Tons of Waste From COVID-19

COVID-19 has resulted in over 8 million tons of mismanaged plastic waste around the world as of August, researchers reported. Nearly 90% of the excess plastic waste generated during the pandemic came from hospitals. Only 7.6% is from individual PPE (personal protective equipment) usage and 4.7% from packaging, according to modeling estimates by atmospheric scientist Yanxu Zhang, PhD, of Nanjing University in China, and colleagues.
theiet.org

Simulation tracks Covid-related plastic waste around the world’s oceans

The amount of single-use plastic pollution created by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as face masks, gloves, and face shields, is intensifying pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic problem, a study has found. While many other studies have suggested that there will be a massive influx of Covid-related mismanaged plastic...
Newsbug.info

Pandemic has produced millions of tons of extra plastic waste, study says

BEIJING — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant increase in plastic waste worldwide. According to an estimate, around 8.4 million tons of plastic waste in 193 countries have been generated by the pandemic up to August, as researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences write in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).
IFLScience

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Generated 8.4 Million Tons Of Plastic Waste So Far

There are two major things going on at the moment: the planet is melting, and everybody on it has spent the last two years getting sick. It turns out those two huge problems have combined to make another problem that threatens to undermine our progress in tackling both. Between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of August 2021, around 8.4 million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste has been added to humanity’s already staggering collective plastic trash pile. Demand for personal protective equipment has led to legislation against single-use plastics being paused or withdrawn, and there’s set to be 11 million tons of marine life-injuring, penguin-killing, and potentially even COVID-19-spreading plastic waste discarded across the planet by the end of the year, with 34,000 tons making it to the ocean.
Interesting Engineering

Could We Power Ocean Cleaning Voyages With The Same Plastics They Collect?

According to recent estimates, rivers carry 1.15 to 2.41 million tonnes of plastic into our oceans every year. The global extravagant plastic usage has resulted in a large mass of floating trash, located in the North Pacific ocean. Following common ocean gyres, the waste plastics come together to form human-made garbage islands. Located between Hawaii and California, the "Great Pacific Garbage Patch" has a surface area that is twice the size of Texas and is still growing at a worrying rate.
The Drum

How Foodpanda is addressing the plastic waste crisis

8m tonnes of plastic waste enter the world’s oceans every year, and with at least 33% being dumped or burned, plastic pollution is at crisis levels. The Drum finds out how Foodpanda is addressing its role in the issue.
WebMD

Millions of Tons of COVID Masks, Gloves Will End Up in Oceans

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While the lockdowns of the pandemic may have done the planet's atmosphere a favor, a new study predicts that discarded masks, gloves and face shields will add more than 25,000 tons of plastic waste to the world's oceans. Researchers from Nanjing University's School...
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
aiche.org

Mike Levy on Waste Plastic

Mike Levy is a Senior Associate at First Environment, Inc., a member of the steering committee for the 3rd Global Symposium on Waste Plastic, and a keynote speaker at the conference. He will be presenting "Circular Economy Standards Development Update – How Will the Plastics Industry be Impacted?”. We caught...
