Seagroves receives top award from state Emergency Management

Shane Seagroves, director of Lee County Emergency Management Services, received a top award at the N.C. Emergency Association awards banquet last week in Wilmington.

Seagroves was honored with the 2021 Colonel Phillip Nicholas Waters Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in local emergency management programs as well as contributions “to the overall good and achievement of the Emergency Management System in the state,” according to a release issued by Lee County Government.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.