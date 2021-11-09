CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraq PM Says His Would-Be Assassins Have Been Identified

By Foreign Desk Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says the perpetrators of Sunday’s failed assassination attempt...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tension rising in Iraq after failed assassination bid of PM

BAGHDAD — (AP) — The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence on Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections where the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols were reinforced on...
International Business Times

Iraq PM Calls For 'Calm' After Drone Attack On His Residence

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for "calm and restraint" after a drone attack on his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday as political tensions mount in the country. "I'm doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on...
Drone Attack by Militants on Iraqi PM ‘Marks Escalation’ in Power Struggle

Senior figures in Iraq believe a brazen drone attack on the home of Iraq’s prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, marks an unprecedented escalation between the country’s leaders and Iran-backed militant groups attempting to overturn last month’s election. The overnight attack is seen by Iraqi officials as an assassination attempt, and the...
CBS DFW

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
uticaphoenix.net

Failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s PM

Troops and patrols have deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones against Iraq’s prime minister in his residence early Sunday. PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was unharmed but seven of his guards were injured. (Nov. 7) AP.
The Independent

Iraq PM survives armed drone attack on his home

Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards...
Shore News Network

Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt. The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi’s personal protection, came after...
IBTimes

Iraq PM Calls For Restraint After Drone Strike On His Home

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for "calm and restraint" after a drone attack on his residence early Sunday that heightened political tensions in the war-scarred country. The attack in Baghdad's Green Zone was the first to target the residence of Kadhemi, who has been...
The Independent

Spotlight on Iran as Iraq grapples with assassination attempt on PM

The head of Iran’s clandestine overseas services paid a surprise visit to Baghdad shortly after an assassination attempt on Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, highlighting Tehran’s outsized role in Iraq’s security.Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, the Revolutionary Guard commander who replaced Qassem Soleimani after his assassination last year, arrived in Baghdad late on Sunday to meet Mr Kadhimi and the leaders of Iran-backed militias, Iraqi media and insiders reported.Earlier, an explosives-laden aerial drone targeted Mr Kadhimi’s home in the highly fortified green zone. Mr Kadhimi was unhurt, but six guards were injured. Iraq’s president Barham Salih described the attack as a...
