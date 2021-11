Silk Sonic have finally released their greatly-anticipated debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic.’. Silk Sonic is comprised of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars. The duo started the project back in 2017 during a studio session. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Bruno Mars explained the collaboration and how it came about. “It snowballed. And it was like, well, want to come back tomorrow? And we kept coming up with music. It felt like why you fall in love with music in the first place. And jamming with your buddy… There’s no plan, just working out the parts and trying to excite each other,” said Mars.

