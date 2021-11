In 2020, Dylan Matthew could be found tirelessly coursing through the electronic circuit, lending his name, vocals, and lyrics to cuts that would command the dance context like “Run” with Kai Wachi and “Train To Nowhere” with Fatum. He set his sights on 2021 as a year in which his solo career would gain further color through the release of songs that set his talents and his talents alone at center sonic stage. Listeners got one such look at Matthew on “One Sided Love,” premiered by Dancing Astronaut in May. They now get another with the release of “Summer 16,” distributed via Seeking Blue Records.

