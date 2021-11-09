CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WATCH: Golfer loses his match then TAKES IT ALL OUT on his putter!

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video of a golfer losing both his match and his cool has gone viral this week, but to his credit, at least he shook hands with his opponent before completely throwing his toys out the pram. While we have no context to go on other than this guy...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 5

Related
Golf Digest

Watch Phil Mickelson make an ace, deliver like only Phil can in a sponsor outing

Phil Mickelson had a bit of a rough go in last week's PGA Tour Champions event. It wouldn't have been all that bad if the ninth hole at The Country Club of Virginia didn't exist, but it does, and Lefty made a pair of quadruple-bogey 9s en route to a T-47 finish, by far his worst showing in five events on the senior circuit. (He's won three of them, of course).
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Golf Digest

LPGA player makes hole-in-one, wins a freaking Lamborghini

There are hole-in-one giveaways and then there's the prize Austin Ernst landed on Monday. The three-time LPGA winner made an ace during Monday's pro-am for the Pelican Women's Championship and won a Lamborghini. That's right, a freaking LAMBO. Usually you see something like this happen and the player gets the...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
Golf.com

Why Rory McIlroy expressed empathy for Rickie Fowler on Sunday

It was High Noon on a football Sunday in fall in Las Vegas, and it seemed like old times. There they were, two former wunderkinds — Rors and Rick, both now 32 — strolling down the first fairway of a Tom Fazio development course called the Summit Club. They continue,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Black Enterprise

On the Mend: Tiger Woods Credits Fatherhood For Getting Him Through His Recovery After Car Crash

Golf champion Tiger Woods is still healing from his shocking February car accident. But his love for his children is what keeps him going. “Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery,” a source told People. “At times, it’s been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfers#Golfmagic#Crikey
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau on his new Cobra driver: "IT'S DISGUSTING!"

Bryson DeChambeau has labelled his brand new Cobra prototype driver as "disgusting" - in a good way - ahead of his upcoming Match against Brooks Koepka and imminent PGA Tour return. DeChambeau posted an 11-minute video addressing his thoughts about the driver on his new YouTube channel alongside his good...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Tiger Woods Speculation

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tiger Woods in an official golf setting, but that could reportedly be changing soon. According to the latest speculation, there’s belief that Woods will be making an appearance at his Hero World Challenge tournament later this month. Woods unveiled the field for the...
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime Tiger Woods Opponent Shares Honest Admission

The golf world is waiting anxiously for Tiger Woods to make his eventual return to the course following the injuries he suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year. Woods, a 15-time major champion, has been spotted on the golf course, watching his son, Charlie Woods, hit balls. The legendary...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, announced that she’s engaged. Cheyenne Woods has been dating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks since 2020. After spending a little over a year together, the happy couple decided to take that next step. Woods posted a picture...
MLB
golfmagic.com

"I was too arrogant": Top golf instructor Sean Foley on time with Tiger Woods

Top golf instructor Sean Foley has admitted to being "too arrogant" and "overcoaching" Tiger Woods during his four-year stint with the 15-time major winner. Foley is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, golf coaches in the world. He has shown this in his work with people such as Woods, Justin Rose, Danny Willett and Lydia Ko.
GOLF
Bleacher Report

Trinity Rodman Posts Heartfelt Instagram After Father Dennis Attends NWSL Game

Trinity Rodman got a huge surprise when her father, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, attended her NWSL playoff game Sunday. The 19-year-old Washington Spirit forward opened up about her relationship with her father in an emotional Instagram post. "This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy