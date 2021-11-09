CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Mastercard Launches First Crypto-Funded Payment Cards In The Asia Pacific Region

By David Kariuki
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou soon will be able to convert cryptocurrencies to fiat and back, instantly via Mastercard payment cards, which means no need to use merchant and middlemen conversion services when using the payment card. Mastercard – the global payment company, is starting the service in the Asia Pacific in partnership with regional...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

PAG Real Estate launches digital-infrastructure platform in Asia Pacific

PAG Real Estate has launched a new regional platform to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for digital infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. Known as FLOW Digital Infrastructure, the platform will strategically invest in physical assets within the digital-infrastructure ecosystem. The firm said it expects to make significant investments in the sector in the coming years, with the hope of creating one of Asia’s leading companies in the digital-infrastructure space.
REAL ESTATE
atlantanews.net

Cards and Payments Market To See Extraordinary Growth | HSBC, Mastercard, Visa

Latest survey on Global Cards and Payments Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Cards and Payments to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Cards and Payments market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are National Bank of Egypt, Arab African International Bank, HSBC, Banque Misr, Mastercard, Visa, Qatar National Bank, Commercial International Bank, Egyptian Banks Company, 123 Network, ALEXBANK-Intesa Sanpaolo & Crédit Agricole Egypt.
MARKETS
u.today

In a First for Asia, Hong Kong Firm to Offer Crypto Insurance

OneDegree Hong Kong, a licensed multi-line insurer, has inked a deal with local digital asset exchange HKbitEX to provide coverage for up to $100 million worth of crypto, The South China Morning Post reports. It will cover losses that may happen due to malware attacks, employee theft as well as...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

Crypto.com Launches Visa Crypto Card for Brazilian Users

On Thursday, Crypto.com, a major digital asset exchange with a global presence, announced that it has started to issue Visa crypto cards for its Brazilian users. According to the post published on its website, the Visa Card offers up to 8% on spending and rebates on subscriptions in some streaming platforms like Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Payment Cards#Prepaid Cards#Cryptocurrency#Fiat#Amber Bitkub#Asia Pacific#The Crypto Card Program
decrypt.co

Circle Launches Venture Fund to Support the 'Most Interesting' Crypto Projects

Crypto payments company Circle has announced the launch of Circle Ventures, a venture capital fund with the primary goal of supporting early-stage crypto projects. Jeremy Fox-Geen, the firm’s chief financial officer, said that "Circle Ventures is another way to contribute, and we're excited to support our industry's innovators and entrepreneurs and identify compelling early-stage companies, technologies, projects, and protocols to help realize our mission.”
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Crypto Payment Conversion Cards

Mastercard partnered with three Asia-based cryptocurrency companies to establish a bitcoin payment card. The three digital asset platforms include Hong Kong's crypto finance firm Amber Group, Thailand's crypto exchange Bitkub, and Australia's trading platform Coinjar. The partnership intends to allow consumers to convert bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies....
CREDITS & LOANS
zycrypto.com

Blockchain-based Web3 Platform Escrow Protocol Announces New Features Ahead of Exchange Listing

Escrow protocol, a blockchain-based web3 oracle platform, has announced the launch of new features like User Registration that mints a unique NFT based ID-Card to access the site. Additionally, the team behind the Escrow platform has indicated it is in talks with a top-tier crypto exchange for an imminent listing. However, the team clarified that the date for listing will be unveiled later on.
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Mastercard to Support Cryptocurrency-linked Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cards in The APAC Region

Mastercard is partnering with Amber Group, Bitkub, and CoinJar to start supporting credit and debit cards backed by cryptocurrencies in the APAC region. Mastercard is expanding its horizons, bringing cryptocurrency payments to the Asia Pacific region. Mastercard has developed the world’s most extensive payment network, with more than 36 million...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
zycrypto.com

TRON Launches $1,111,111,111 Ecosystem Fund To Entice Developers To Its Network

Tron has introduced a new ecosystem fund aimed at enticing developers to its network in hopes of enlarging and refining its growing ecosystem. As per the announcement, TRON now has a new $1,111,111,111 ecosystem fund created to deliver better tools for developers that will allow them to leverage resources within its ecosystem. In addition, this fund hopes to attract more projects and protocols to the TRON network through its upcoming incentives.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Meow Launches With $5 Million In Seed Funding; Aims To Be The First Compliant, Cash-Based Bridge Between Corporate Treasuries And Crypto Market Yield

FinTech Veterans Attract Seed Funding Including Coinbase Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Lux Capital and a Number of Cryptocurrency Luminaries. Meow, the future of modern, compliant investing for corporate treasuries, announced that the company has raised a seed round of funding. Coinbase Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Lux Capital, and a host of cryptocurrency luminaries including Jump Capital, Slow Ventures, Shine Capital, Castle Island Ventures, Acrylic, amongst others, participated in the round.
MARKETS
aithority.com

PDX Coin to Introduce First True Crypto-to-Fiat Payments and Banking Platform, Sidestepping Antiquated Payment Systems

PDX Coin announced it is developing a new global digital banking platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. The high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform delivers a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud risk. PDX Coin is currently offering the first pre-sale of its native currency token through the P2PB2B.io cryptocurrency exchange.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Citi launches sustainability-linked supply chain financing in Asia Pacific

Citi has launched its first Sustainability-linked Supply Chain Finance (SSCF) programme in Asia Pacific. This is aimed at supporting clients as they advance their ESG priorities, improve the resilience of their supply chains, and manage their working capital needs. Supply Chain Finance (SCF) programms benefit companies and their suppliers as...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Boost Payment Solutions and Mastercard expand commercial cards acceptance

US-based fintech Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with Mastercard to create tailored and scalable strategies for the expansion of commercial card products. According to the press release, business-to-business (B2B) spending is believed to exceed USD 125 trillion worldwide and much of this spend remains entrenched in old methods, with invoices in many regions of the world still being manually processed and reconciled. B2B payment providers, such as Boost, deliver automated solutions for companies and their suppliersThis alliance is expected to support the acceleration of global commercial card use and acceptance.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

OLB now processing Mastercard Bitcoin payments

US-based OLB, a provider of cloud-powered payment solutions for SMEs and Bitcoin mining firms, has announced that it is ready to process Mastercard Bitcoin payments. Merchants utilising OLB’s OmniSoft business management platform and the firm’s SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform may choose to activate Mastercard crypto transaction processing. The SecurePay Payment...
CREDITS & LOANS
biometricupdate.com

Idemia’s next-generation biometric payment card receives full Mastercard, Visa certification

Idemia’s second-generation biometric card platform F.CODE is now fully certified by both Mastercard and Visa, setting up high-volume market deployments to meet growing demand for biometric payment cards. Mastercard issued a Letter of Approval (LOA) to Idemia, providing assurance that the biometric technology will work throughout its payment ecosystem. The...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Mastercard Debuts Card for Visually Impaired

That’s the number of visually impaired people around the world that Mastercard is committed to bringing into the financial fold, with the introduction of a new accessible card for severely visually impaired and partially sighted people. Scheduled for worldwide launch in the first quarter of 2022, the Touch Card is...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy