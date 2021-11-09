Boris Brejcha leads forthcoming LP with titular track, ‘Never Stop Dancing’ featuring Ginger

Casual listeners rarely hear a story like this one when it comes to releases. What might seem like a standard delivery at face value turns out to actually a ballad told over nine years between two musical forces. Recently shared on HALIENE’s Instagram, her and Jeffrey Sutorius’ latest release, “Kings”, has roots going all the way back to 2013. It was one of the first dance top lines HALIENE had ever written. At the time, Sutorius was still playing as Dash Berlin and he liked the song so much he put it on hold to be released on part two of their album in 2014. But, sadly, part two never came out as the group Sutorius was the face of fell into disarray and eventually broke up.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO