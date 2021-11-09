Boris Brejcha leads forthcoming LP with titular track, ‘Never Stop Dancing’ featuring Ginger

With nearly one full year of curative activity under its belt, Insomniac‘s Lost In Dreams is further flexing its eye for identifying standouts in the next generation of future- and melodic-bass with the revelation of its Gateway compilation series. Developed to underscore releases from ascendant acts in these areas, the Gateway series starts with Vol 1, a 10-track collection of cuts from a diverse array of artists including STAR SEED, nøll, Ilustrated, and Caslow, to name just a few. Of note, Dancing Astronaut Supernova RUNN can be found starring alongside Friendzone on the compilation’s third tracklisting, “Sick of You.” Stream the inaugural installment in the sonic saga below.
