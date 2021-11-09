CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Boris Brejcha leads forthcoming LP with titular track, ‘Never Stop Dancing’ featuring Ginger

By Farrell Sweeney
dancingastronaut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharing the title track for his upcoming album, Boris Brejcha foreshadows the expanse of his latest body of work with an electrifying production. Intrinsically playful, “Never Stop Dancing” employs the help of a...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Wave Racer unleashes debut LP, ‘To Stop From Falling Off The Earth’

Wave Racer‘s debut LP has landed, and it sees him blending indie soundbites into his electronic staple. Citing The 1975 as his main influence for the record, Wave Racer amalgamates previously released album singles “Left Behind,” “What Are We Waiting For,” “Look Up To Yourself,” and “Dreaming,” with five other tracklistings that he says were “made from a feeling of being at a loose end—like flailing around in the wind directionless, with no anchoring in reality.”
ROCK MUSIC
Complex

Road Runner Drops the Title Track From His Forthcoming Album ‘Trapistan’

Toronto rapper Road Runner has been steadily building hype for his forthcoming album Trapistan since announcing it in his interview with Complex Canada earlier this year. Now, he’s out with the title track from the project. Built on a sample of popular Indian song “Tu Jaane Na” reimagined by Toronto...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

RIOT, Far Out and RUNN trek through a ‘Waterfall’ of melodic dubstep grandeur on Ophelia Records

The saying goes that good things come in threes, and when it comes to Ophelia Records, one of Dancing Astronaut’s favorite labels is hailed for its ability to employ A-list unions. The label is now welcoming in a new face to its already marathon directory of talent, tapping Israeli duo RIOT for what feels like a somewhat overdue release entry. RIOT understandably had to go all out for their Ophelia Records unveiling, partnering up alongside Far Out—who returns on his first label original since his Beyond The Horizon EP exactly a year ago—and our second Supernovas inductee and label mainstay, RUNN.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Boris Brejcha
edmidentity.com

HoneyLuv Curates Her Top 10 Tracks Ahead of Seismic Dance Event

Rising house artist HoneyLuv swung by and curated ten tunes to get everyone grooving ahead of her set at Seismic Dance Event 4.0. Few artists in the scene have a dynamic backstory quite like HoneyLuv. Originally playing basketball while attending college, it wasn’t until she joined the Navy that her dreams of being involved in the dance music scene truly blossomed. Now based out of Los Angeles, she began to hone her skills behind the decks at clubs and during her own radio show, while quickly catching the attention of beloved tastemakers Desert Hearts.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Martin Garrix and U2 reconvene for contribution to ‘Sing 2’ soundtrack

It’s truly Martin Garrix season. In between his looming AREA21 album and collaborative teasers alongside both Kygo and Zedd, the STMPD RCRDS boss has another sliver of new music to present to the masses. When Garrix rang in his 25th birthday with his EURO 2020 anthem alongside Bono and The Edge, he had revealed in an interview that “We Are The People” was not the lone musical product of his studio sessions with U2. Similarly to Alesso’s Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack inclusion, Garrix can now add scoring a movie onto his lengthy resume, appearing on the credits for U2’s new single from the upcoming Sing 2 soundtrack.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Cloverdale drops ‘Watch That Tongue,’ becomes cover of Spotify’s ‘Bangers’ playlist

“Watch That Tongue” marks Cloverdale’s seventh single of the calendar year, succeeding the DJ’s two-track EP, The Energy, released in October. Dispatched via Insomniac‘s IN / ROTATION, “Watch That Tongue” evokes relentless big kick energy, allotting listeners little to no time to catch their breath. That said, Cloverdale is a...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Astronaut#Vodka#Matrix#Tech House#Ultra Records Categories
dancingastronaut.com

Lost In Dreams launches ‘Gateway’ compilation series featuring STAR SEED, nøll, and more

With nearly one full year of curative activity under its belt, Insomniac‘s Lost In Dreams is further flexing its eye for identifying standouts in the next generation of future- and melodic-bass with the revelation of its Gateway compilation series. Developed to underscore releases from ascendant acts in these areas, the Gateway series starts with Vol 1, a 10-track collection of cuts from a diverse array of artists including STAR SEED, nøll, Ilustrated, and Caslow, to name just a few. Of note, Dancing Astronaut Supernova RUNN can be found starring alongside Friendzone on the compilation’s third tracklisting, “Sick of You.” Stream the inaugural installment in the sonic saga below.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Gorgon City revisit ‘Olympia’ with 12 far-reaching takes on their junior album

As Gorgon City made the final turn on their last lap of Olympia tour stops in the U.S., they decided it was only fitting that they renewed their junior album. With only two dates remaining at Los Angeles’ The Shrine and Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner, Gorgon City gave new life to their four-month-old LP by tapping in a grand total of 12 different remixers—some new and some old—for a formal remix package of Olympia.
ROCK MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

TSHA swoops in with latest remix, reconfiguring Model Man’s ‘Don’t Cry’

After a summer of sold-out shows and amassing more than five million streams on her highly anticipated OnlyL EP, TSHA has hit streaming platforms once again with her new remix of Model Man’s “Don’t Cry” from their 2021 debut self-titled album. Trickling into the space with a twinkling ambiance, the...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Said The Sky flips the script with a remix of Kane Brown’s pop-country ‘Memory’

Riding a high after his solo EDC debut and continuously striving to keep things interesting, Said The Sky has just remixed country up-and-comer Kane Brown‘s latest single featuring blackbear, “Memory.” Showcasing his immense range, the latest remix follows the act’s recent collaboration with pop-punk visionaries The Maine (“Go On Then, Love“), not to mention a brand new remix from Odea.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Dombresky and Noizu fire up their ‘Revival’ on Insomniac Records

Dombresky and Noizu are firing up their two-track Revival EP on Techne Records / Insomniac Records. Their first collaborative extended play follows their 2018 tech-house track “Rave Alarm” and was notably led by “Jack Machine,” released earlier this month. Dombresky and Noizu’s Revival EP honors the classic rave sound of...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Shallou and Emmit Fenn reconnect for airy winter anthem, “Hollow”

In 2019, Emmit Fenn and Shallou released their first ever collaboration entitled “All Your Days,” which has since become an instant crowd pleaser for both of their respective fan bases and gained over 35 million global streams to date. The one-off anthem propelled their careers forward as they continued on with solo releases and other collaborators—Shallou in releasing his debut album, Magical Thinking, in 2020 working with the likes of Daya, Ashe, and Petit Biscuit on their summer anthem “I Leave Again,” and Fenn with his 2021 debut album Far From Here and latest hit single “I’ll Find My Way To You” with UK superstar Elderbrook.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Pauline Herr delivers another evocative melodic excursion, ‘Obsession’

Erring on the side of vulnerability, Pauline Herr gifts fans with yet another emotionally evocative track following her August EP, Contradiction. “Obsession” combines Herr’s ability to transparently share her heart with her listeners, showcasing her vocal and lyrical depth with abundant clarity. Beginning with ambient tonality and an ethereal vocal...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Grigoré shares third career EP via This Never Happened

Grigoré kicked off 2021 with a six-piece EP titled At The Edge Of The World. A few remixes and singles later, the Russian DJ now offers Nautilus, marking his third career EP on Lane 8‘s renowned imprint, This Never Happened. Nautilus explores deep experimental soundscapes; at the same time, the project radiates enough mainstream appeal to captivate audiences even beyond TNH’s niche fanbase. Nautilus appears to emphasize the synthetic ebbing and flowing of its textures and layers above the actual notes being played. Stream Grigoré’s latest below.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: Dylan Matthew counters ‘One Sided Love’ with second solo single of 2021, ‘Summer 16’

In 2020, Dylan Matthew could be found tirelessly coursing through the electronic circuit, lending his name, vocals, and lyrics to cuts that would command the dance context like “Run” with Kai Wachi and “Train To Nowhere” with Fatum. He set his sights on 2021 as a year in which his solo career would gain further color through the release of songs that set his talents and his talents alone at center sonic stage. Listeners got one such look at Matthew on “One Sided Love,” premiered by Dancing Astronaut in May. They now get another with the release of “Summer 16,” distributed via Seeking Blue Records.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

TNGHT return with ‘Tums,’ share avant-garde video accompaniment

Hudson Mohawke and Lunice have come together once again on their TNGHT project for the first time since their 2019 EP II. This time, the iconic duo offer a new single alongside an accompanying music video for their latest triumph, “Tums.” Encapsulating their decades worth of production expertise, the feel-good track hits streaming platforms ahead of their Los Angeles show at the Catwalk on November 6.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Swedish House Mafia reveal details surrounding ‘Paradise Again’ creative process, confirm tour set details

While we await more concrete details surrounding Paradise Again—which is now scheduled for sometime in 2022 instead of late 2021—Swedish House Mafia have continued to trickle out information about their debut album and its coinciding international run. Exactly two weeks after “Moth To A Flame” with The Weeknd and one week removed from the heart-stopping liberation of the original “It Gets Better” version, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello followed up their initial Billboard bombshell feature with a conversation with NME, where they answered a handful of questions that have remained prevalent in the Swedes’ Discord and subreddit.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Nine years later, Jeffrey Sutorius and HALIENE reconvene for ‘Kings’

Casual listeners rarely hear a story like this one when it comes to releases. What might seem like a standard delivery at face value turns out to actually a ballad told over nine years between two musical forces. Recently shared on HALIENE’s Instagram, her and Jeffrey Sutorius’ latest release, “Kings”, has roots going all the way back to 2013. It was one of the first dance top lines HALIENE had ever written. At the time, Sutorius was still playing as Dash Berlin and he liked the song so much he put it on hold to be released on part two of their album in 2014. But, sadly, part two never came out as the group Sutorius was the face of fell into disarray and eventually broke up.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy