Speedway Motorsports To Acquire Dover Motorsports For $131M

The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season ended in Vallelunga last week. For the first time in its NASCAR history, Solaris Motorsport fielded two cars in all the seven rounds. The expert Francesco Sini and the rookie Alina Loibnegger shared the #12 Camaro with the historic colors of the Italian team, while Pierluigi Veronesi fought all the season long for the top positions of the EuroNASCAR 2 at the wheel of the #27 Mustang.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO