CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports To Acquire Dover Motorsports For $131M

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TZ9t_0cr43etb00
  • Speedway Motorsports LLC, a promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment, has agreed to acquire Dover Motorsports Inc (NYSE: DVD) for $3.61 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.
  • The offer price represents a 58.3% premium to the closing stock price on November 8, 2021.
  • Speedway Motorsports, through a subsidiary, will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dover Motorsports.
  • The holders of 57.5% of the total aggregate shares of Dover Motorsports, or 92% of the voting power, have agreed to tender their shares and support the agreement.
  • Speedway Motorsports' acquisition subsidiary will be merged into Dover Motorsports upon completing the tender offer.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
  • Price Action: DVD shares are trading higher by 56.6% at $3.58 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading. Flowers Foods, Inc....
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares rose 17.14% to $25.9 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 154.63% of Array Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Floki Inu Makes Its Way To Four Crypto Exchanges

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a memecoin fighting for supremacy in the memecoin market segment against leader Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and rising star Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — was now given the keys to not one, but four different cryptocurrency exchanges. What Happened: Floki Inu's team got the permission to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Bishop’s Performance Motorsports, Go Lithium partner

COLERAINE — Over the years, Bishop’s Performance Motorsports (BPM) has developed meaningful relationships with a multitude of reputable organizations, and they have no desire to slow down. The latest addition to the BPM family, GO Lithium, is no exception to greatness. GO Lithium manufactures lithium batteries in the United States...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway Motorsports Llc#Dover Motorsports Inc#Speedway Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Solaris Motorsport ends on top the EuroNASCAR 2021 season

The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season ended in Vallelunga last week. For the first time in its NASCAR history, Solaris Motorsport fielded two cars in all the seven rounds. The expert Francesco Sini and the rookie Alina Loibnegger shared the #12 Camaro with the historic colors of the Italian team, while Pierluigi Veronesi fought all the season long for the top positions of the EuroNASCAR 2 at the wheel of the #27 Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS
Benzinga

Werner Enterprises Plans To Buyback Up To 6M Shares, Declares Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 3, 2022. Additionally, the Board authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to 6 million shares of its common stock. Following the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)?

Q Does NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for NewLake Capital Partners. When is NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) reporting earnings?. A. NewLake Capital Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) going to split?. A. There is no...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Which Vehicle Does General Motors CEO Mary Barra Drive Herself?

A CEO of a publicly traded automotive company has their choice of vehicles for their personal use. What General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra drives might surprise readers. What Happened: Barra currently drives a Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle that is under recall. “I’m driving a Bolt EV. I’m...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Intercure (INCR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure. When is Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) reporting earnings?. Intercure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Intercure. Q. What sector and industry does Intercure (INCR) operate in?. A. Intercure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry....
STOCKS
Benzinga

New Gold Up 10% Following Earnings Beat, But Analyst Remains Skeptical

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) shares gained more than 10% on Friday after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat, but at least one analyst remains skeptical of the gold producer’s long-term upside. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Michael Jalonen reiterated his Underperform rating and $1.25 price target for New...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Tyson 2.0, Akanda, Shryne Group, MedMen

Akanda Taps Dr. Aslihan Akkar-Schenkl As President. Akanda Corp., which recently spun off from Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) and now operates as an international medical cannabis company, announced Wednesday that Dr. Aslihan Akkar-Schenkl has joined its management team as president. Akkar-Schenkl is an experienced executive in the cannabis industry, a registered pharmacist and a European patent attorney,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Excellon Resources Questions & Anwsers

You can purchase shares of Excellon Resources (AMEX: EXN) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Excellon Resources. Q. What is the target price for Excellon Resources (EXN) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Excellon Resources. Q.
MARKETS
Benzinga

MoviePass Could Make A Return: Here's What To Watch For

Movie theater stocks have been rebounding in the last year with recent months hitting post-COVID-19 pandemic box office records. Could the return of a subscription service that helped bring more people to movie theaters provide more upside for movie stocks?. What Happened: Stacy Spikes, the co-founder of MoviePass, is bringing...
MOVIES
Benzinga

iPower Q1 Revenue Jumps 16% YoY To $17.4M, In-House Ventilation Line Strongest Category

Hydroponic equipment supplier and retailer iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Sept.30, reporting a record first-quarter revenue of $17.4 million, up by 16% year-over-year. The Duarte, California-based company attributed the increase to greater in-house product sales and increased sales of ventilation and nutrient...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

DEA Raises Production Levels For Psychedelics, Deschedules Cocaine-Derived Drug; Could Cannabis Be Next?

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raised legal production quotas for illegal Schedule I drugs like psilocybin, MDMA and DMT…again. The agency first set its initial targets for psychedelics to be produced for research activities in the U.S. earlier this year, and then raised those numbered in September, opening a public comment period, writes Marijuana Moment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

7 Brilliant Artists Who Integrate Cannabis-Based Themes In Their Work

This article was originally published on Goldleaf, and appears here with permission. As a Goldleaf supporter and reader, it’s likely that you’re passionate about both art and cannabis. But did you know that several of today’s most enthralling artists have featured cannabis-related themes in their art?. Read on to discover...
VISUAL ART
Benzinga

Why Blink Charging Shares Are Rising Today

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results. Blink Charging reported a quarterly earnings loss of 36 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.4 million, which beat the estimate of $4.68 million, representing a 607% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy