The FCC has made awards totaling more than $421 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund in its latest funding wave announcement. The $7.17 billion program, which aims to support learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, is administered by schools and libraries. It funds home broadband connectivity and devices aimed at supporting off-campus education endeavors such as homework and virtual learning. To date, the program has committed $3.05 billion and has announced recipients in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO