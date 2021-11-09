Kroger, NKY group serving up grants for budding Greater Cincinnati food entrepreneurs

Procter & Gamble is planning to convert 10 acres at its Winton Hills Business Center into one of the largest projects of its kind in the region. P&G (NYSE: PG) is building a 1.3 Megawatt (MW) solar array with 3,276 panels on 10 acres at its Winton Hills Business Center that when completed will be one of the largest solar projects in Cincinnati. The array will generate enough energy to offset 1,205 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year, about the equivalent of 3 million miles traveled by an average passenger car.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO