For many Harry Potter fans, Hogwarts Legacy is an extremely exciting prospect. The opportunity to dive headfirst into the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, be placed in a house, make friends, go to classes, and do everything we dreamed of doing if we got a letter of acceptance from the school. And though you may be a little old to get a letter now, it seems that there is now a release window for the game to suck us back in to the nostalgia.

