Something has to change for the Kansas City Chiefs offense and Patrick Mahomes, or else the season may soon be over. The AFC continues to stay wide open and the Kansas City Chiefs have another big opportunity to jump back into the playoff picture in their Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have had brutal losses this season, but after 17 games all that matters will be whether or not they made it into the playoffs.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO