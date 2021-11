Adform, the only global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing, has appointed Barbara Daliri Freyduni as a new Member of the Board. Barbara Daliri Freyduni is a seasoned business executive who brings more than twenty years of marketing experience for global brands to Adform’s Board of Directors. Her successful track record includes overseeing the European growth strategies for leading brands like Microsoft, Netflix, Google, and most recently Zalando. Barbara Daliri Freyduni, who is currently chief growth officer at cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp, is the first non-Danish executive to join Adform’s Board of Directors and will contribute her advertiser-side insights on digital marketing to the company’s strategy decisions.

