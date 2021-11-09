CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William ‘pleased to be back’ in person at investitures

 4 days ago
The Duke of Cambridge said he was “pleased to be back” carrying out investitures in person as he hosted his first one since the pandemic began.

William shared his thoughts in a personal tweet, which included a photo of an honour resting on a velvet cushion at Windsor Castle.

The duke’s signed message read: “Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community. W”.

Among other recipients, the royal is awarding England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford an MBE for his campaign to support vulnerable children.

Rashford, 24, is being recognised for his drive to ensure no child in need went hungry, which resulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchers during lockdown.

The England forward has maintained his campaign for social change by forming a child food poverty taskforce, which has linked up with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands.

Footballer Marcus Rashford with his mother Melanie Rashford before receiving his MBE at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

William also made actress Dame Sheila Hancock a dame commander for services to drama and charity.

She has been part of British cultural life since the 1960s with roles on the stage, screen and television.

Dame Sheila, who was married to actor John Thaw before his death in 2002, started her career in the theatre, finding success in the West End and on Broadway.

Actress Sheila Hancock is made a dame commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Her career flourished with comedy performances on the BBC, with roles in sitcoms including The Rag Trade, Mr Digby Darling and Now, Take My Wife, and films including The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

