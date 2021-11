Just a friendly reminder that starting today in the US you can pick up your free Shiny Zamazenta scratch card from GameStop locations. The code is redeemable in Pokemon Sword only and it will show up automatically in your party or in a box. And if you missed Shiny Zacian, GameStop may have some leftover cards. The Shiny Zamazenta run ends on November 26, 2021. If the store has run out of cards they should be able to print one out for you from the register. And if you’re in Canada, this distribution already started for you last week.

