Metaverse? A Second Life with VR glasses

By Andrew C. Oliver
Infoworld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the company would rebrand to “Meta” and focus on creating the metaverse. This move continues a long-running thread where Zuckerberg tries to make the company less vulnerable to Google and Apple and keep it relevant amidst growing discomfort about how effective the company is at turning...

Related
oswegonian.com

Facebook’s Metaverse dangerous

Most people who do not live under a rock have heard about the name change of the company formerly known as “Facebook” to what CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to be “Meta.” Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook status on Oct. 28 about the company’s name change and the future of social interaction for humans. In the status, a new term was used called the “Metaverse.” How profound. Zuckerberg summed it up, saying “In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine—get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create.” Some might find this exciting, but I find it terrifying. It is like Zuckerberg forgot COVID-19 even happened. I do not know about Zuckerberg, but the countless Zoom meetings I had were no replacement for human interaction. However, in another sense, the technology Zuckerberg is describing is on another level above Zoom meetings. From his status, Zuckerberg describes “the Metaverse” as a replacement for our now social interactions. Zuckerberg said “Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more”. He also says “This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.” Again, I am terrified.
CNN

VR and AR are bringing extinct animals back to life

The Zoo of Extinct Animals is an augmented reality experience on Snapchat that allows you to interact with 3D, life-like extinct animals. The lens for the first animal -- the Baiji dolphin -- was released in January and allows you to watch the dolphin roll around in water and move around your screen. The Baiji was native to the Yangtze River in China but was declared functionally extinct in 2001. Sebastian Koseda.
Android Central

The metaverse needs more than VR and AR upgrades to succeed

Can either VR or AR scale to make the metaverse anything more than a Second Life clone with better graphics? VR/AR experts generally agree that virtual reality tech is a better bet to launch the metaverse than augmented reality tech. The technology is more mature, more affordable to mass-produce, and lacks the privacy issues inherent in AR tech that, by design, constantly monitors its surroundings without standing out.
Fast Company

Gather offers a more inclusive vision of the metaverse—no VR required

On a recent tour of company headquarters, Gather founder and CEO Phillip Wang showed off some of the typical tech office attractions: plenty of conference rooms for private meetings, places to relax or have spontaneous conversations with coworkers, a secure area only unlockable by employees, and even a scenic roof deck. Some employees having a client meeting stopped to wave as we passed by.
gamingrespawn.com

VR Wave Review

The world of virtual reality is special. It fully immerses you into worlds beyond your imagination. You could be escaping a room one minute, then shooting up bad guys to a pumping soundtrack the next. Nothing beats it. Sometimes though, that immersion gets broken. Even in the quietest environments, you can be disturbed, causing you to remember you’re wearing a device on your face. One of these more common annoyances is exclusive to us spectacle wearers. Maybe your lenses keep steaming up, smudging or even the pressure of the headset pushing your glasses onto your face, making it hurt. These are all things that I have become accustomed to in my experience with VR. But then scrolling Facebook one day, I found something that would change my experience for the better. VR Wave, actual prescription lenses specially made for the VR. I had to try them out on my Oculus Quest 2. They also offer lenses for other VR devices.
Dice Insights

Microsoft’s VR ‘Metaverse’ Killer Feature: PowerPoint?

Perhaps it was only a matter of time: Microsoft has announced its own plans for the “metaverse,” the term coined by Facebook (er, Meta) for a virtual reality (VR) environment in which people can work and play. Microsoft predicts that its VR environment will roll out in the first half...
technewstoday.com

Best VR Headset with Glasses

Wearing glasses introduces another variable into the VR headset purchasing process. Some people aren’t able to see as well when they have glasses in the headset. Others find that the fit is too tight or loose with their headset on. Some headsets have different spacing than others, and you cannot...
101 WIXX

As pandemic home life eases, EA should reach into the Metaverse

(Reuters) – As millions of gamers peel themselves away from TVs at home, analysts say Electronic Arts Inc should look to build a metaverse around its popular titles that can help the “FIFA 22” creator produce interactive experiences to keep players engaged. Metaverse, a buzzword in the tech industry after...
ithinkdiff.com

Denouncing Facebook’s metaverse, Niantic pursues AR glasses to compete with Apple, Snapchat, and Microsoft

Niantic, creator of the popular outdoor game, Pokémon GO wants to take the users’ augmented reality (AR) experience to the next level by launching AR glasses. In an interview with Wired, Niantic CEO John Hanke discussed his vision of the future of AR technology to make the real world a better place, contrary to Meta’s (former Facebook) idea of creating a completely digital matrix “metaverse” which is Hanke’s dystopian nightmare.
martechseries.com

BuzzAR, A Metaverse Startup in Singapore Acquires The Cooking Game VR

BuzzAR, a recognition tech company in Singapore run by game veterans, Ken Lim and Bell Beh, is transitioning to join Facebook (or Meta) in the co-creation of a metaverse ecosystem. BuzzAR announces that it has acquired The Cooking Game VR, a Facebook Oculus Spotlight virtual reality (VR) simulation game. Following...
Infoworld

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 arrives

Visual Studio 2022, a major upgrade that brings 64-bit performance to Microsoft’s flagship integrated development environment, is now available as a production release. Officially unveiled November 8 and accessible from the product’s website, Visual Studio 2022 is positioned to help developers move from an idea to coding faster, emphasizing productivity and quality-of-life improvements.
Infoworld

All your serverless are belong to us

“No vendor lock-in!” is a popular sales slogan, but it turns out it’s not why customers buy. I’ve written about this before and won’t belabor the point here. The slogan is not only somewhat inaccurate (the minute you make a commitment to any enterprise software, you’re locked in because the cost of changing course is never zero), but worse, it overlooks enterprise priorities. Yes, it’s great to have options to change course more easily if a given technology choice doesn’t work out, but the reason enterprises have embraced open source and cloud has nothing to do with what they’re trying to avoid and everything to do with what they’re trying to get: convenience, performance, flexibility.
VentureBeat

Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick loves NFTs but not VR and the metaverse

Strauss Zelnick is CEO of Take-Two Interactive, one of the biggest game publishers in the world. That’s why it was interesting to hear his take on the newest gaming technologies and trends. He weighed in on nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse, and virtual reality. Zelnick spoke at our GamesBeat Summit...
dexerto.com

Joe Rogan raises concerns on Mark Zuckerberg’s new “Metaverse” VR world

Joe Rogan has raised concerns about Mark Zuckerberg’s upcoming Metaverse VR world, claiming the online space could be “overwhelmingly addictive” for users once they test the waters. Zuckerberg and Meta, his social media company that used to be called Facebook, are planning to create an entire virtual realm — with...
Infoworld

Microsoft joins Java Community Process

Looking to deepen its investment in Java, Microsoft has joined the Java Community Process (JCP), which guides the development of the Java platform. Microsoft on November 4 said it has signed the Java Specification Participation agreement, or JSPA. The JCP is the mechanism for developing standard technical specifications for Java technologies, enabling collaboration between developers, customers, and vendors who want to submit suggestions for APIs. Basically, the JCP is about the future of Java.
