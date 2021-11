(BPT) - After an international study in 2006 placed the United States near the bottom for scientific knowledge, STEM concepts became a priority. And, Nov. 8 became what’s now known as National STEAM Day. While every National STEAM Day brings engagement in STEAM top of mind, this year it is more important than ever. The need for STEAM skills is clear, but after months of disrupted learning and low engagement, it can be challenging to get students engaged in their learning again.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO