UPDATE 1-Russian rouble shrugs off losses to firm past 71 vs dollar

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble shrugged off early losses to firm past 71 versus the dollar for the first time in more than a week on Tuesday as oil prices edged higher, while caution ahead of U.S. and Chinese inflation data weighed on investor sentiment.

By 1136 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% up against the dollar at 70.94, its strongest point since Nov. 1.

It had gained 0.3% to trade at 82.21 versus the euro .

SberCIB Investment Research said demand for roubles would gradually increase, primarily from exporters.

But the rouble is facing downside pressure from a more than 70% increase in foreign currency purchases, said Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Broker, which Russia has returned to this year as oil prices have recovered.

From Tuesday, the finance ministry intends to buy 25.9 billion roubles ($363.7 million) worth of FX a day for the month ahead.

Analysts expect data on Wednesday to show soaring U.S. consumer prices and Chinese factory gate prices, raising the likelihood of interest rate hikes and dampening the growth outlook.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% at $83.73 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 1,870.5. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 4,209.8.

Russia’s second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, said on Tuesday it had launched its initial public offering (IPO), setting the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of the company of up to $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, convenience store chain Mercury Retail Group postponed its IPO due to current market conditions, becoming the second Russian firm this month to put listing plans on ice after car-sharing company Delimobil last week.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 71.2111 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ed Osmond)

Reuters

Reuters

