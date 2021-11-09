CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William ‘pleased to be back’ in person at investitures

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe duke is presenting England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford with his honour at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Cambridge said he was “pleased to be back” carrying out investitures in person as he hosted his first one since the pandemic began. William shared his thoughts in a...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share intimate pictures from Earthshot Prize

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
enstarz.com

Prince William in a ‘Nasty Confrontation’ With Harry Over Sussexes' Impending UK Return? [Report]

Prince Harry is rumored to have decided to cut all ties with the royal family in the UK after arguing with brother Prince William. A cover story claimed that things had been pretty "icy" between Princess Diana's sons recently. People previously reported that the Sussexes had no plans to return to the UK Kensington Palace to celebrate the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Countess of Wessex to be reunited at special event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be reunited with the Earl and Countess of Wessex as they attend the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. Prince William, Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie will also be joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Hello Magazine

Why the Queen has stopped horse riding - report

The Queen reportedly stopped horse riding two months ago during her summer break in Scotland. A Balmoral source told The Sun that the 95-year-old monarch had suffered "discomfort" during her rides and was reportedly told to stop her favourite pursuit in September. According to the newspaper, Her Majesty is keen...
FIRST For Women

Many Speculate Over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Whereabouts After the Queen’s Health Scare

There is speculation surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following news of the Queen’s recent health scare. The royal couple was photographed outside of Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. Dressed casually, the family appeared...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning a Trip to the UK Without Meghan and the Children

There’s something about health emergencies that put all the other family drama in perspective. After months of back and forth speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their triumphant return to the UK for the christening of their daughter, Lilibet, Harry might end up just returning on his own much sooner—and leave the family back in California when he does so.
enstarz.com

Princes Harry, Charles Officially Reunited? Duke of Sussex Reportedly Begs For Father's Forgiveness

Have Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, ended their feud after the former begged for his dad's forgiveness?. Speculations were made following a report from New Idea revealing that the Prince of Wales and his youngest son reunited via Suggest. The source also declared that their quick unity happened following Queen Elizabeth's health condition, which alarmed the public all over October.
Hello Magazine

The Queen's grand London home she rarely lives in – inside

Although Buckingham Palace used to serve as the Queen's main royal residence, the monarch has only visited the property on rare occasions over the past year. She swapped the London mansion for her home Windsor Castle, where she was living with Prince Philip before he sadly passed away in April 2021.
Marie Claire

Prince William Is Reportedly Not Pleased About This Episode of ‘The Crown’

Martin Bashir’s sit-down 1995 interview with Princess Diana for the BBC program Panorama has become infamous, though probably not the reasons expected at the time. While Diana was extremely candid during her chat with Bashir about the pressure she faced in her marriage to Prince Charles, her mental health struggles, and the scrutiny of the royal family, questions about how the interview itself was obtained—including reports of fake bank statements and other deceptions—led to a damning inquiry into it over the last year.
Vanity Fair

Prince William Makes an Investiture Appearance to Honor Marcus Rashford

Usually Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles are the ones who hand out British honors during investiture ceremonies, but ever since 2013, Prince William has stepped in to help with the duties from time to time. As the head of England’s Football Association and one of the world’s most visible soccer fans, it made perfect sense that William was on hand to give out an MBE to Manchester United player Marcus Rashford.
Harper's Bazaar

Duchess Kate Joked About Prince William with a 98-Year-Old Veteran

She’s usually the one being asked the questions, but the roles were reversed when Duchess Kate sat down to interview a war veteran and young Cub Scout for a video ahead of Britain’s day honoring fallen military men and women. For Remembrance Day, the Duchess of Cambridge joined 98-year-old Colonel...
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
heatworld

Prince Harry tells Meghan Markle: ‘I must see my family’

The country took a sharp intake of breath a fortnight ago, when the Palace announced the Queen had spent the night in hospital undergoing “preliminary investigations” for an unspecified (non-COVID-related) ailment. The 95 year old returned to Windsor after her overnight stay and was said to be in “good spirits”,...
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
nickiswift.com

How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
uticaphoenix.net

Duchess of Sussex apologises to court for forgetting she authorised

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the DealBook Online Summit in Manhattan on Tuesday – NYTNS / Redux / eyevine. The Duchess of Sussex has apologised to the British court for failing to remember that she authorised a senior aide to brief the authors of her biography. The Duchess, who has...
