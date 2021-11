The designated chief executive of Israeli tech firm NSO Group is resigning days after being announced, a source close to the company said Thursday, as Palestinian officials claimed its software hacked their phones. Isaac Benbenisti was tapped last week to succeed founder and CEO Shalev Hulio, who was to have become global president and vice chairman of the board. NSO's Pegasus software can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data. It was at the centre of a storm in July after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO