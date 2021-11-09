Driver Exam Stations Reopening Statewide

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says 13 counties in central Minnesota have effectively ended veteran homelessness. Walz and Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke were in St. Cloud Tuesday to mark the milestone. Walz issued a proclamation applauding Central Minnesota Continuum of Care. The governor said, "this takes hard work, this takes planning, this takes logistics, and this takes a commitment that extends beyond just some words of support, but to actions of support." The goal of Continuum of Care is to make veteran homelessness rare enough so the system can respond quickly and get veterans into secure housing within 90 days. Officials say 278 veterans are currently homeless in Minnesota, but there are none waiting for care in the 13-county central Minnesota region.

