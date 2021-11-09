CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Driver Exam Stations Reopening Statewide

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- The state is gearing up to reopen dozens of driver exam stations. The Department of Public Safety Driver...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Second Alternative Care Facility Opening In Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN) -- The state is opening a second alternative care facility to help with the recent COVID-19 surge. Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that a new skilled-nursing facility has opened at Good Samaritan Society-Bethany. According to reports, the facility includes 14 Minnesota National Guard members and nine federal nurses for emergency staffing help. Health officials say the Brainerd facility will be able to take up 34 patients.
BRAINERD, MN
Grand Forks Herald

Northwest Minnesota drivers license testing offices to reopen by February

Triangle Coach Service has 15 bus drivers, mostly part-timers, on its payroll and, in owner Dale Helms' estimation, could use another six at least. Would-be drivers are thwarted by more and more red tape and, more acutely, the closure of dozens of driver’s license examination stations across Minnesota, according to Helms, who is also an East Grand Forks City Council member.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Tim Walz
minnesota93.com

All driver’s license exam stations to reopen by Jan 31st, Republicans say shouldn’t have taken this long

State officials say all of Minnesota’s 93 drivers license exam stations will re-open by the end of January, but Republican Senator Mark Johnson from East Grand Forks says it should never have taken this long to recover from pandemic shutdowns. Driver and Vehicle Services Director Pong Xiong says it’s been a challenge to renegotiate leases or in some cases find new spaces — and staffing has also been difficult:
POLITICS
hot967.fm

Closures Statewide For Veterans Day

(St. Paul, MN) — Today is Veterans Day and a number of places statewide are closed in honor of the holiday. State officials say all post offices, banks and libraries will be closed. Additionally, all local, state and federal offices will also be closed today. Officials say Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. Parking meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul unless noted on the meter.
POLITICS
willmarradio.com

U.S. border with Canada reopens for vaccinated Canadian visitors

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S northern border re-opening for vaccinated Canadians should be good for the state's economy. Explore Minnesota's Leeann Kispert says Canada is the top international market for visitors to Minnesota. The state hosts more than 536-thousand Canadian visitors who spent an average of 925 dollars per trip in communities throughout Minnesota. Kispert the number of visitors fell to 132 thousand in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and travel restrictions. Governor Tim Walz declared November 8th as Canadian Travelers Day to recognize their contributions to Minnesota.
WORLD
#Red Wing
willmarradio.com

New COVID-19 cases causing reporting backlog at MN. Department of Health

(St. Paul MN-) The number of new cases of COVID-19 is causing a backlog in the numbers being reported by The Minnesota Department of Health. The MDH Wednesday said over the past weekend COVID-19 case growth exceeded intake capacity, resulting in a temporary backlog. Department officials say they are taking steps to increase staff but anticipate the backlog will impact newly reported cases for the next few days.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Bids to be let Wednesday on Highway 23 Four-Lane Project

(Willmar MN-) Bids will be let for the north gap of the Highway 23 widening project today. Aaron Backman of the Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission serves on the Highway 23 Coalition Board and says he'll be watching the bid opening online as companies vie for the job of widening 9 miles of Highway 23 to a four-lane from the Paynesville Bypass to The City of Richmond...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Republicans scoff at Walz' offer to call a special session later this month

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is offering to call a special session November 29th, but with conditions Senate Republicans likely won't agree to. Both sides haven't been able to agree on which front-line workers will receive COVID bonuses. Walz also wants lawmakers to approve COVID relief measures -- some of them strongly opposed by Republicans. And the governor wants Republicans to agree not to oust Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, an option they indicate they're not willing to give up. Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller calls Walz's end-of-the-week letter a "publicity stunt." Walz says there's no reason to hold important measures hostage.
POLITICS
CBS19

Bridge on Smith County Road 230 reopened to drivers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Road and Bridge crews have completed repairs to the bridge on County Road 230, between Arp and Chapel Hill, after a car accident caused major damage. The road was opened back up to drivers Wednesday morning. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the wreck...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
willmarradio.com

Health commissioner "alarmed" at recent COVID-19 spike

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota health officials are not happy about the spread of COVID-19 infections statewide. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says right now we find ourselves in a "truly alarming" spike in cases in recent days. More than 52-hundred positive cases were reported Wednesday and 43 additional deaths. Malcolm says we have the tools to minimize the impact of the virus, but some people are not using those tools because they mistakenly think COVID is over or it's no big deal. She's urging all eligible Minnesotans to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
willmarradio.com

Walz says veteran homelessness eliminated in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says 13 counties in central Minnesota have effectively ended veteran homelessness. Walz and Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke were in St. Cloud Tuesday to mark the milestone. Walz issued a proclamation applauding Central Minnesota Continuum of Care. The governor said, "this takes hard work, this takes planning, this takes logistics, and this takes a commitment that extends beyond just some words of support, but to actions of support." The goal of Continuum of Care is to make veteran homelessness rare enough so the system can respond quickly and get veterans into secure housing within 90 days. Officials say 278 veterans are currently homeless in Minnesota, but there are none waiting for care in the 13-county central Minnesota region.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Governor Walz Pushing For More Support For Veterans

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is calling for better support for veterans. During a visit to a veterans center in St. Paul on Thursday, Governor Walz and four other state legislators called for better access to mental health care and readjustment services for those who have served. They said they are backing Senator Tina Smith's proposition which aims to establish more veterans centers across the country. Senator Smith introduced the legislation last week in the Senate.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 cases “Critically High” in 8 counties; vaccinations revised back to 6.5M

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second day in a row, testing identified more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, as the state saw the highest one-day increase in its death toll in two weeks. At the same time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which has dealt with a number of issues with vaccination reporting the past couple weeks, revised the total number of doses back to Friday’s figure while it solves the latest problems.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Willmar woman hurt in rollover northeast of Kandiyohi

(Kandiyohi MN-) A Willmar woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash northeast of Kandiyohi Tuesday morning. The sheriff's department says at 7:30 yesterday morning 42-year-old Patricia Martinez was driving her SUV northbound on 98th Street Northeast, south of 30th Avenue Northeast, when she left the road and rolled. Martinez was taken to Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
KANDIYOHI, MN
CBS Minnesota

8th Minnesota School Staffer Dies Of COVID, Matching Death Toll Of All Last School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An eighth school staff member in Minnesota has died of COVID-19 since the start of the school year roughly 10 weeks ago. Minnesota Department of Health data released Thursday shows that one school staffer died of the virus in the last week. The data doesn’t show where the staffer worked. The number of COVID-19 school staff deaths this year now matches the staff death toll of all last school year. In total, 16 staffers have succumbed to the disease since August of 2020. Denise Specht, the president of the Education Minnesota union, said that every COVID-related death in...

