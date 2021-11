Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game by the NBA for his actions in Monday night's game with the Miami Heat. Jokic was hit late by Markieff Morris, and soon thereafter, the reigning MVP forcefully pushed Morris to the ground from behind. There was a scrum between the two teams, and while no punches were thrown, Jokic will still be handed a one-game suspension. He will serve it Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. Morris was assessed a $50,000 fine, but he will not be suspended. For the Nuggets, JaMychal Green could be in line for a spot start down low. Zeke Nnaji could also see an uptick in minutes.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO