CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Five of the best garden pots for winter plants

By Alice Vincent
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to get into gardening, you'll definitely need to find the perfect pots for your plant babies. Arguably, the most daunting part of moving from a balcony to a garden was watching the former be packed into the back of a removal van. It was not my...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You See a Tree That Looks Like This, Call Officials Immediately

We don't like to think about it, but our yards are full of things that can harm us. Maybe it's a snake hiding alongside your garden hose, or a venomous spider just waiting to bite. But it could also be something as unassuming as a tree. Over past year, a number of experts have issued warnings about one kind of tree in particular, which could be a serious potential danger to you or someone else. Read on to find out what tree you should be keeping an eye out for.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

Keep These 4 Plants Out of Your Yard

Though these four plants may photograph beautifully, here is why you should not put them in your yard. This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its delicate white flowers tempt you. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.
GARDENING
BobVila

14 Fragrant Indoor Plants That’ll Make Your Home Smell Amazing

As colder weather closes in, gardens wither and windows stay shut but that doesn’t mean your home is doomed to smell stale and stuffy. You needn’t resort to commercial air fresheners, either, since the right houseplants can scent your indoor space while adding natural beauty. Whether you fancy floral, fruity,...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Garden Design#Plant#Container Garden#Corten
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
York Dispatch Online

Wait, don’t rake: Leave fallen leaves where they fell

It’s that time of the year when mornings come with frost and evenings come fast. For many critters, that means final preparations for coming winter. For many of us, it means hours of yard work battling leaves. Leaves are often seen as litter. To many people they look messy. So,...
GARDENING
Best Life

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
WJON

If You See this Plant on Your Property, Remove It Immediately

Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
GARDENING
Real Simple

5 Popular Plants You Should Never Grow in Your Yard

When you hear the phrase "invasive plants," you might think of a particularly vicious plant a la Little Shop of Horrors, but that's not really how invasive plant species work. Plants that are considered invasive tend to grow and reproduce unchecked in an area, taking up resources needed by other species of plants and essentially squeezing them and the animals that depend on them out. They're also free from natural checks and balances like predators, disease, and other plants. From an ecological standpoint, invasive species of plants tend not to support as much insect or bird life in the area.
GARDENING
purewow.com

10 Shrubs You Should Never Prune in the Fall

As your garden is beginning to go to sleep for the season, you may be ready to do some autumn cleanup. And while it’s fine to rake up leaves (and compost them!), pull faded annuals or plant spring-flowering bulbs, there are many shrubs you shouldn’t prune in the fall—and some you should never prune! If you’ve ever wondered why a shrub isn’t flowering, it may be that you pruned it at the wrong time last year. In fact, many flowering shrubs bear flower buds on last year’s wood, known as “old wood,” so if you cut them back now, you’re cutting off next year’s flowers. And if you prune any shrub too late in the season, you’ll stimulate new growth, which will not have time to harden off (or toughen up) before a freeze. This can damage and weaken the plant, so leave pruning until next year.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Grow and Take Care of a Thanksgiving Cactus

When most of your outdoor flowers are gone for the season and you want something to add a splash of color indoors, a vibrant Thanksgiving cactus can come to the rescue. These flowering cacti produce flat green segments tipped with blooms of white, pink, salmon, fuchsia, red and yellow. Thanksgiving...
GARDENING
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

7 Perennials You Should Divide in the Fall

Get more plants for less by dividing perennials at the right time. Dividing plants is good for the look and health of your garden. Overcrowded plants compete for resources, and they’re more at risk for plant diseases. Dividing is also an easy way to get cheap plants. You can divide and replant in your yard, or give away the extras to friends and neighbors. To divide plants successfully, timing is important.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

10 genius ways to keep your house warm without paying for heating

With energy prices soaring, and many households worrying about their usage, you are probably wondering if it's possible to make your home warmer without turning up the heating… Michael Reading at Housetastic has 10 cost-effective ways to heat your home without paying for more gas – and the tips are genius!
HOME & GARDEN
snntv.com

THE BEST WAYS TO GET RID OF BED BUGS

Originally Posted On: https://beyondthemagazine.com/the-best-ways-to-get-rid-of-bed-bugs/. You wake up in the morning covered in red welts. You spent your night between the sheets itching more than sleeping, too. It can only mean one thing. You have a dreaded bed bug infestation!. Bed bugs aren’t actually that small, but they’re very clever at...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy