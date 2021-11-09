CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday, November 9 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur workweek started off on a gorgeous note as high pressure kept its hold over the Ozarks. That is moving away and that will allow our next disturbance to move in. We’re tracking one but two cold front through the rest of the workweek. One will move in today but it’s...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lara Wayne

Weather Forecast: Boston is Expecting Heavy Snowfall this Winter.

Who doesn't like snowfall? Especially when the echoes of Santa's bell call for holidays! The weather forecast for Boston is predicted to have above-average snowfall this year. The average snowfall in Boston is expected between 45-55 inches. So, if you haven't already, get some boots, gloves, and whatever else you'll need to get ready for heavy snow.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November 12 Overnight Forecast

It was a cold and breezy day across the region. Temperatures were a bit warmer to the south before cooling down this afternoon. A few places saw some drizzle. It is going to be a cold night on tap if you are heading out tonight to one of those playoff games. Kick-off temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like the low 30s upper 20s. Temperatures will be bottoming out in the mid-20s with mostly clear skies. By tomorrow morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Saturday, November 13 Morning Forecast

This morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through Sunday,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy