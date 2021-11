As winter comes upon us and the cleanup in the yard and gardens is wrapping up, take a few hours and clean those much appreciated yard tools of yours. Start with removing caked dirt: wash and dry the metal. If there is any rust, take the time to remove it with steel wool. If there is a sharp edge, a sharpening file can hone the working side. Then lubricate the metal to protect it during the moister months. This little effort now will allow you to grab and go in the spring.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO