Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph police look for person of interest in Dollar General shooting

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
St. Joseph police are searching for what they describe as a person of interest in the shooting and wounding of two people coming out...

St. Joseph Post

One person critically wounded in St. Joseph shooting

One person has been critically wounded in a shooting at a St. Joseph apartment complex. St. Joseph police say officers responded to a shooting at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique Street shortly before five o’clock Thursday afternoon. Paramedics rushed the victim to the emergency room at the Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph hospital.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Judge will now decide fate of KC police officer in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A judge will determine the fate of a white Kansas City police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Black man. Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of Eric DeValkenaere, who is accused of killing Cameron Lamb in December 2019. Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage in the backyard of his home when he was shot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police fatally shoot man after he wounded Missouri park ranger

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man after he wounded a park ranger outside a Springfield book store, authorities say. Springfield police Lt. Mark Foos said the park ranger was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after Thursday's shooting. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, the Springfield News-Leader reports.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Texas man captured after 100 mph chase across 2 Kansas counties

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a two-county high-speed chase. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit by the PBPN Police Department northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 206th Road for allegedly speeding over 100 mph, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after pickup strikes a tree

POLK COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7a.m. Friday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Dennis W. Inglis, 52, Bolivar, was eastbound on 455th Road four miles east of Bolivar. The pickup traveled off the road and struck...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Burglary suspect was hiding inside Kan. credit union

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspect on multiple charges after police found him in a bank. Just after 9p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a possible burglary at the Communication Federal Credit Union, 1015 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble. Officers arrived on...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas woman jailed for drug possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violations. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Julia A. Holt of Atchison, in the 1600 block Main Street for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (pharmaceutical) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She remains...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Missouri woman was driving van reported stolen

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after an arrest. Police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison, Kansas area, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, officers located the...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: 2 Kansas City homicides discovered hours apart

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

