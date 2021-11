The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued dozens of subpoenas since it began work this summer, including requesting documents and testimony from nearly three dozen people who worked with or for the White House in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency. Many of those who’ve been sought out for information are people of whom you’ve probably heard, including former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon. Others are less well-known; some were largely anonymous before being contacted by the committee.

