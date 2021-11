There was a time when going after Odell Beckham Jr. would be an absolute, green-light, go all-in option for the Patriots. This isn’t one of those times. If Tom Brady was still the quarterback, and the one having to handle a diva receiver, then sure. Move mountains for the guy. Make a waiver claim and hope he lands. Or, if he gets through waivers, grab him as a free agent.

