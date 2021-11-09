The killing of Ahmaud Arbery, trial updates: Jury watches homeowner’s deposition

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The trial for three men -- Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan -- charged with felony murder in the 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is underway at the Glynn County courthouse.

Thursday, Nov. 11:

Larry English via deposition is today’s witness. English is the owner of the home that was under construction that Arbery was seen on video looking at. The judge lets the jury know that testimony will be presented via deposition and should be considered like any other testimony.

In today’s trial, Kevin Gough, the defense attorney for Williams Roddie Bryan, said the court should not allow any more Black pastors into the courtroom. According to Gough, they are distracting and pressuring the jury. This comes after Reverend Al Sharpton made an appearance on Wednesday.

“The idea that we are going to be seriously bringing these people in with the victim’s family — one after another — obviously there’s only so many pastors they can have,” Gough said. “And if their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine. But that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors up in here.”

The judge quickly shot the motion down after the other defense attorneys and the state declined to support the motion.

Wednesday, Nov. 10:

After hearing from first responders all week, a neighbor took the stand.

Attorneys were able to question the witness to give jurors a clearer idea of what led up to the McMichaels getting into their truck armed with guns to chase Arbery.

The neighbor, Matthew Albenze, was not present for the actual shooting, but has been referenced several times throughout the trial.

Albenze lives just down the street from the home under construction that Arbery would walk through and after the owner of the home showed him a video of Arbery in the home and expressed concern, he decided to call the police when he saw him back in the open house.

Attorney: “Why didn’t you dial 911?

Albenze: “I did not see an emergency.”

Albenze was the first person to make a phone call to Glynn County police the day Arbery was shot. Attorneys questioned him about why he made that call.

Non-emergency line operator: “And you say someone’s breaking in right now?”

Albenze: “No, it’s all open it’s under construction- and he’s running right past! There he goes, right there!”

Operator: “OK so, what is he doing?”

Albenze: “He’s running down the street.”

When Albenze saw Ahmaud running, he made a gesture attorneys have referenced throughout the case -- a point, with his arm.

Albenze: “I saw on the video, you know, that he goes.”

Attorney: “And who are you doing that too?”

Albenze: “I was just thinking to myself, run on down the street.”

The state and the defense have both said the McMichaels took that as a gesture to go after Arbery. Albenze said it wasn’t.

Linda Dunikoski, Prosecutor: “Were you intending to communicate to anyone in particular at that time?”

Albenze’s testimony was a significant player in the case for setting up what actions the McMichaels took after that initial call was made. It was discussed multiple times in opening statements and will continue to come up in evidence.

After hearing that testimony, civil rights leader outside the courthouse had one thing to say.

“Not only are those three on trial, but Georgia law is on trial,” said Rev. Al Sharpton.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys of Arbery’s family spoke outside the Glynn County courthouse and held a prayer vigil while the trial was on a lunch break.

Ten total witnesses took the stand Wednesday, two of them neighbors who have reported seeing Arbery on the property before.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

More officers took the stand as part of day three of testimony. In total, six people have now given witness accounts.

Jurors and members of Arbery’s family have had to watch graphic videos of his death repeatedly.

First responders and investigators who responded to the scene gave testimony all day as attorneys replayed the same images over and over again, explaining how the two sides see things differently.

As jury members studied images of Greg McMichael covered in Arbery’s blood, footage of Arbery walking through a home under construction and body cam footage from moments after he was killed, they are also trying to decide whether the defendants’ actions were motivated by citizen’s arrest.

Linda Dunikoski, Prosecutor: “Did Greg McMichael ever indicate to you at that time that he thought it Ahmaud Arbery, the guy, had committed a crime that day?”

Witness: “No ma’am.”

The law the defense is arguing has since been changed as a result of the Arbery case, but jurors are not to bring that into consideration. The state is trying to prove the three defendants overstepped the bounds of citizen’s arrest.

Dunikoski: “While speaking with you, did Greg McMichael ever use the word burglary? Did he ever use the word trespass? Did he ever tell you, while you were talking to him, that he was attempting to make a citizen’s arrest?”

Witness: “No ma’am.”

Witness testimony and video footage recorded the McMichaels’ response to the events.

“He was cornered like a, like a, like a rat,” Greg McMichael said of Arbery on the day of the shooting, according to the transcript

While the defendants looked on and took notes throughout the day, a representative for Arbery’s family said they are trying to process hearing what happened, firsthand, while the state and defense continue to push for their case.

Dunikoski: “Did he ever even use the word arrest?

Witness: “No ma’am.”

Dunikoski: Did he ever even use the word detain?”

Witness: “No ma’am.”

Tuesday did have a few tense moments as one attorney called for a mistrial, but was quickly denied. Another attorney argued with the judge over a ruling on the relevance of certain terms. Both were shut down.

Monday, Nov. 8

Jurors heard key witness testimony and viewed crucial evidence, including some images many in the courtroom found graphic.

Action News Jax’s Kristen Rary has been in the courtroom throughout the trial and has seen how the jury, and Arbery’s family members, are reacting.

Some of the video being shown is really intense and graphic -- jurors have been shaking their heads and taking notes, while some watching from the gallery have had to excuse themselves.

On Monday, attorneys questioned Glynn County Police Department Officer Ricky Minshew on what he witnessed that day and what led to his decision making.

Body camera video from moments after Arbery was shot show the 25-year-old laying in a pool of blood, struggling to breathe.

Minshew responded to the shots he heard less than a minute before. When he arrived, Arbery was down on the ground and bleeding. A big question for attorneys and Arbery’s family: Why didn’t Minshew help?

“I didn’t really understand why he didn’t render aid. I understand he had to secure the crime scene, but at the same time he had a guy laying in the middle of the road in a puddle of blood,” Wanda Cooper Jones, Arbery’s mother, said.

Minshew explained it wouldn’t have been safe.

Attorney: “Seeing that, did you attempt any CPR or anything like that? On the deceased male?”

Minshew: “I did not, no.”

Attorney: “Why not?”

Minshew: “Well when I got there I did not know any of the people or any of the facts or circumstances to what had happened. Only thing I knew that I observed was a body laying in the middle of the road with a man who had just bled out and it was by apparent gunfire. So being that I was the only officer on scene, without having any of the police units to watch my back, there was no way that I could switch my attention to anything medical.”

He explained although Arbery was making noise and occasionally twitching, he did not believe he had the training or tools to help. He added he believed the noises Arbery made were not voluntary.

Minshew: “When the brain doesn’t have any oxygen it’s a natural reaction for the body.”

Attorney: “So it’s not a sign of consciousness as you understand it?

Minshew: “Correct.”

Attorney: “It’s not a sign of the brain being intact and forming and making decisions.”

Minshew: “That’s how it appeared, yes.”

Cooper Jones called it “very disturbing.”

“He arrived on the scene and he saw a man in the road and he also saw people, two other guys that were standing there … I hadn’t really put it all together what he was thinking, I really don’t make a lot of sense at this time,” she said.

Minshew was questioned for more than five hours before another first responder took the stand and even more body camera and dash camera footage was played. It was an emotional day for everyone in court.

Friday, Nov. 5

The jury heard opening statements from the state, as well as opening statements from the lawyers for Travis and Greg McMichael.

William “Roddie” Bryan’s lawyer said he would like to wait until the state rests its case to deliver his opening statements. Judge Timothy Walmsley reviewed the rules and granted the request.

The state then called its first witness to the stand, Glynn County Police Officer William Duggen.

Duggen was one of the first officers to arrive on scene the day Arbery was killed and his body camera video from that day was presented as evidence.

Prior to Duggen taking the stand, Walmsley warned those in the room if they would be disturbed by the video, they should step out of the courtroom.

The video, which showed Arbery’s body on the ground, was played just after Duggen recalled the events of that day.

The court session concluded just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The family of Ahmaud Arbery spoke out after its conclusion, saying, “We’ve enjoyed the continuous support of the Glynn County community, the national community and the international community right now during this very difficult trial and process that is going to be more important than ever.”

Court will resume on Monday at 9 a.m.

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE

The killing of Arbery sparked national attention following the leak of a graphic video online that showed his final moments.

The 25-year-old was out for a run in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when he was chased by three men and shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020.

The three men, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, were arrested months later following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation not only into the shooting, but how prosecutors Tom Durden and Jackie Johnson in southeast Georgia handled the case.

Now they are on trial for felony murder. The father and son duo confronted Arbery about recent trespassing and burglary incidents in the neighborhood and shot and killed him in the street. Bryan trailed them in his vehicle and recorded Arbery’s shooting death.

After nearly three weeks of trying to narrow down an impartial jury, the 12 seated jurors have been selected. The final selection includes 11 white people and one Black person.

