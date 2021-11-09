CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares drop over 2% as financials, industrials weigh

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares dropped more than 2% on Tuesday, hurt by weakness in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index slumped 2.44% to end at 10,361.8 points.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance fell 12.6% and 18.2%, respectively, to be the biggest drags on the index.

* The equity market's turnover was 12.22 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data here.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 673.1 million shares, from 375.3 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth about 124.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* In the last 24 hours, the island-nation has reported 679 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 545,935 with the death toll at 13,875, data from the country's health bureau showed here.

* About 62.29% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.

* For a report on global markets, click (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lanka looking to lower fiscal deficit from 2022

COLOMBO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debts and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday. Rajapaksa said when presenting Sri Lanka's 2022 budget on Friday that the government will cut...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#Industrials#Sri Lankan#Cse#Lolc Finance#Johns Hopkins University
investmentu.com

Top Cryptos to Invest In: Why the Best Are Still the Best

Cryptocurrency remains the most explosive investment opportunity out there. This despite the fact that the S&P 500 has seen more than a 25% return year-to-date. But the top cryptos to invest in are wildly outperforming the stock market’s bull run. Check this out. Bitcoin is up more than 116% this...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Risky Stocks to Avoid in 2022

High Tide's business isn't in strong shape, and the company's margins will only get worse as it offers steep discounts. AMC Holdings has been a volatile investment this year, and the company's recent results don't inspire confidence. Without significant improvements in their financials, both of these stocks look poised to...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Nashville Post

SmileDirectClub shares drop on underwhelming Q3

Shares of Nashville-based SmileDirectClub (Ticker: SDC) fell 20 percent this week after leadership reported underwhelming third-quarter earnings they said were driven by poor economic conditions in their core customer base and changes to Apple’s privacy policies. SmileDirectClub CEO David Katzman said the company saw revenues slip 18 percent with a...
STOCKS
The Independent

Push to regain lost pandemic ground falters as FTSE falls

London’s top index ended a strong two-day winning streak on Friday but still closed higher than it had a week earlier.Having pushed to a 21-month high earlier in the day, and got very close to its pre-pandemic level, the FTSE 100 dropped sharply a little while later.The index was at one point just 1.2 points off its February 21 2020 score of 7,404 but ended up giving back all those gains, ending at 7,348.It was a drop on the day of 36 points, or 0.5%.Yet after a strong Thursday, and an even stronger Wednesday, investors had little to be sour...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Down 20% This Year, these 3 Stocks are Due for a Rebound

Even though the major stock market indexes retreated yesterday due to higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in jobless claims and favorable third-quarter corporate earnings are helping buoy investor sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Lufax (LU), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) that are expected to rebound after plunging more than 20% in price so far this year. Let’s discuss these names. The major stock market indexes retreated yesterday because consumer price data indicated higher-than-expected inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its biggest jump in more than 30 years. However, the major stock market indexes rallied at the beginning of the week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares extend slump as inflation fears weigh

* Benchmark index on fourth consecutive session of losses. * U.S. inflation data weighs on banks, energy stocks. * Miners rally after Evergrande reportedly paid some bondholders (Updates to close) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares recorded their biggest slump in a week as unexpected soft jobs data dented risk...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Banks, auto stocks drag Indian shares as inflation fears weigh

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in banking and automobile stocks, with investor sentiment also soured by broad worries about inflation triggered by a big jump in U.S. consumer prices. The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed down 0.80%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.49% higher to $332.43 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $6.36 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy