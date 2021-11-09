Sri Lankan shares drop over 2% as financials, industrials weigh
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares dropped more than 2% on Tuesday, hurt by weakness in financial and industrial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index slumped 2.44% to end at 10,361.8 points.
* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance fell 12.6% and 18.2%, respectively, to be the biggest drags on the index.
* The equity market's turnover was 12.22 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data here.
* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 673.1 million shares, from 375.3 million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth about 124.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.
* In the last 24 hours, the island-nation has reported 679 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 545,935 with the death toll at 13,875, data from the country's health bureau showed here.
* About 62.29% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.
* For a report on global markets, click (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
