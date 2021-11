Shareholder/Founding Partner at Hart David Carson LLP, representing & counseling mid-market, pre-IPO companies. While the vast majority of cryptocurrency trading is done by companies that specialize in it, there is a growing number of entities engaging in it on the side. The most famous example of this is Tesla, which recently invested $1.5 billion into bitcoin. As more companies and individuals include cryptocurrency in their investment profiles, it is my opinion as a partner at a firm that works in the cryptocurrency industry that the regulations surrounding it are likely to become more complex and rigid.

