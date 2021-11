For the second straight year, UNC completed a late-game comeback against Wake Forest to take down the Demon Deacons. This year, a little more was on the line for Wake as they were ranked ninth in the nation with an undefeated record. Although it doesn’t have any ACC implications, because reasons, it’s still a feather in the cap of a UNC team that has struggled this season.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO