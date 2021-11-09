CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Virus deaths in Russia hit daily record after work limits

By DARIA LITVINOVA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRxk3_0cr3vRGa00
Virus Outbreak Russia Visitors sit inside a cafe in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Russians have gone back to work after a nine-day break that was ordered by authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. Still, daily numbers of new cases and deaths have remained high throughout the non-working period. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new record Tuesday and new confirmed cases remained high two days after a nine-day non-working period ended in most of the country's regions.

The state coronavirus task force reported 1,211 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily death toll in the pandemic, and 39,160 new cases. The task force has reported around 40,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths every day since late October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians last month to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of non-working days if necessary, but only five Russian regions have done so.

Other regions have restricted access to restaurants, theaters and other public places to people who either have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

The daily tallies of new cases and COVID-19 deaths remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the measure had the desired effect.

Russia’s fall surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine months before most countries.

In all, Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.8 million confirmed cases and over 249,000 deaths in the pandemic.

However, reports by Russia’s statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers: 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
thedrive

Russia Deployed A Smokescreen Over Its Strategic Naval Base In Syria

The countermeasure could confuse certain missiles during a conflict and obscure activities from some surveillance capabilities. Recent satellite imagery of the Syrian port of Tartus appears to show efforts to create a large smokescreen to obscure Russia's strategic naval base there. Russian forces have reportedly conducted similar activities at this facility on at least one occasion in the past.
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Examiner

Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedallasnews.net

Russia warns US not to ship weapons to Ukraine

A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Russians#Kremlin
Reuters

France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden can deny Putin another tool for menacing Europe

Europe is caught in the middle of an energy crisis, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is turning the screws. Not only has Putin been refusing to respond swiftly to requests for more gas, he has upped his harassment of Ukraine with an 80,000-troop buildup near the border, and cooperated with his client in Belarus to fuel a migrant crisis in Poland and the Baltic states.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
New York Post

Russia sends paratroopers to Belarus amid fears of Ukraine invasion

Russia dispatched paratroopers to Belarus Friday amid growing tension between the Minsk government and Poland over increasing numbers of migrants along their border — and fears in the West that Vladimir Putin could soon launch an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s Defense Ministry said that forces will parachute from heavylift...
MILITARY
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD
Telegraph

British troops helping Poland to fortify border with Belarus

British troops are helping the Polish army strengthen its border with Belarus in a show of support as Minsk sends waves of migrants towards the country. It comes as Russia dispatched paratroopers to the Belarusian side of the border for snap drills on Friday, not far from where hundreds of Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and others have been camping in hopes of crossing into Poland since earlier this week.
MILITARY
AFP

Concern mounts over threat to shutter top Russian rights group

Concern mounted Friday over Russian prosecutors' move to close top rights group Memorial, with the presidential council sounding the alarm and campaigners warning its closure would be a "devastating blow" to civil society. On Thursday, Memorial said it was notified by Russia's supreme court that prosecutors had filed a demand to dissolve the group over systematic violations of "foreign agent" legislation. In a new salvo announced Friday, Moscow prosecutors were also moving to shut down Memorial's Human Rights Centre over alleged "repeated" constitutional violations and purported justification of "terrorism and extremism". The pressure on Memorial comes amid an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent media in Russia, with authorities imprisoning Russia's top opposition politician Alexei Navalny earlier this year.
EUROPE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
72K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy