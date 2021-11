The Universal Music Group Web3 label 10:22PM, founded by Celine Joshua (a Variety Power of Women honoree this year), today announced the formation of KINGSHIP, a metaverse group consisting of four characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The BAYC is among the most successful NFT collections to launch in the last year. First released as a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon ape avatars in April, a second set of Mutant Apes followed, selling out in less than an hour and generating more than $90 million in gross receipts. In September, a bundle of 101 Bored Apes went for $24...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO