Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Woman in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times by her brother

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a fight between siblings turned violent Monday evening.

The adult brother shot his adult sister multiple times inside a Midtown Oaks Apartment, according to JSO.

Police responded to the complex around 7:30 after the woman who had been shot multiple times called 911.

She was transported to a hospital in a life-threatening condition, JSO said.

According to officials, the two siblings live together and this was a domestic incident.

>>> RESOURCES: Information for victims of Domestic Violence

JSO said there were no witnesses. They are still in the early stages of their investigation but the suspect, who is also the victim’s brother, is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

A National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.

