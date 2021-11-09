European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

Dear Earthless, Route One Booking, Sound of Liberation, Nuclear Blast and all concerned management parties,. Take me with you. I don’t do this kind of thing often, but let’s face it, Earthless are the single most pivotal heavy rock/psych band in the world right now. As stakes go, they’re high here. An entire international underground community — a subculture — is waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Earthless‘ next full-length, and I find myself in much the same state. This tour represents the band’s first tour of Europe since the world locked down for the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is my sincere wish to document it in book form.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO