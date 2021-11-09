CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After 50 years, the...

www.ftimes.com

sportspromedia.com

Saudi PIF backs Asian Tour with US$200m investment

LIV Golf Investments, an investment firm under the majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is set to invest US$200 million into golf’s Asian Tour. LIV aims to revamp the Asian Tour by implementing a new ten-event series starting in 2022 and running for at least a decade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Slipped Disc

Total cop-out as competition gives no 1st or 2nd but three 3rd prizes

The Geneva International Music Competition found a jury for its oboe section that could not walk and chew gum at the same time. Having decided that none of the contestants was worth first or second prize, they divided third prize among three of them – a risible act of indecision.
MUSIC
Tennis World Usa

Muthaiga Golf Club for European Tour debut

The European Tour will visit the historic Muthaiga Golf Club for the first time when the Magical Kenya Open returns to the Race to Dubai from March 3-6, 2022. The Magical Kenya Open has a history dating back to 1967 and appeared on the European Tour’s schedule for the first time in 2019, having previously taken its place on the Challenge Tour schedule since 1991.
GOLF
KBOE Radio

LITTLE BIG TOWN TO JOIN THE EAGLES ON EUROPEAN TOUR

The Eagles are heading overseas next year and they are bringing Little Big Town with them. The The band will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a 2022 European stadium tour, with LBT opening on all the dates. “We’ve been DYING to share this news,” LBT shares. “What a bucket...
MUSIC
UN News Centre

European Union Ambassador tours Ashanti Region

UN and partners visit project site in the Ashanti region of Ghana to see at first hand the impact of a green economy joint project. The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly has concluded a 3-day working tour of the Ashanti Region to familiarise himself with the operations of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project being implemented jointly by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in the region.
UNITED NATIONS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: When I Work Lands $200M, Walden Catalyst Raises $550M Fund, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Minneapolis-based When I Work, provider of a platform for hourly workers and their employers to share, plan and track work schedules, has reportedly raised $200 million in a growth funding round backed by Bain Capital.
ECONOMY
NME

EarthGang announce 2022 UK and European headline tour

EarthGang have announced a UK and European headline tour titled the ‘Biodeghettable Tour’ scheduled for March 2022. See the tour dates below. The hip-hop duo revealed the tour dates on social media on Wednesday (November 3). The tour will support their upcoming album ‘Ghetto Gods’, which releases on January 22.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dropkick Murphys European tour moved to 2023

Dropkick Murphys have announced the postponement of their 2022 Ireland/UK/Europe tour to 2023. The postponement is due to differing COVID restrictions in different countries and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The Interrupters who were set to support the band in 2022 cannot make the 2023 dates and a new supporting band will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and their show in Brighton, UK has been cancelled. Dropkick Murphys released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. See the new dates below.
MUSIC
newschain

European Tour rebrand ‘such a positive boost’ for golf, says Stephen Gallacher

Stephen Gallacher’s 600th European Tour appearance will technically be his last, but the former Ryder Cup player could hardly be happier. Gallacher was in the audience for Tuesday’s announcement that the European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season, with total prize money exceeding 200million US dollars (£147million) for the first time.
GOLF
The Independent

European Tour rebrand hailed as ‘momentous’ and ‘a new era in global golf’

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the “momentous” deal which will see the European Tour renamed on the eve of celebrating its 50th anniversary.The European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and boasts total prize money of more than $200million (£147million) for the first time.The lucrative Rolex Series expands from four tournaments to five with the addition of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, while the season-ending DP World Tour Championship features a prize fund of 10m US dollars (£7.35m) – the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse.All...
GOLF
BBC

European Tour rebrands to DP World Tour as it reaches 50th anniversary

The European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and feature a total prize fund in excess of $200m (£147m). The new global tour will feature 47 tournaments in 27 countries, including new events in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Africa and Belgium.
GOLF
GolfWRX

European Tour to become DP World Tour from 2022; total prize money to exceed $200 million

From 2022, The European Tour will be rebranded as the DP World Tour, bringing an end to the Euro Tour, which was founded in 1972. Under the new deal, DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, which sponsors the season finale on the European Tour, will nearly double the total prize money on the tour, to more than $200 million from 2022.
GOLF
NME

Parkway Drive announce 2022 UK and European tour

Parkway Drive have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2022 – see all the details below. The Australian band, whose latest album ‘Reverence’ arrived in 2018, will perform a string of shows throughout next September into October. Tickets go on sale here this Friday (November 12) at 10am GMT.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Earthless Announce European Tour with Maida Vale

Dear Earthless, Route One Booking, Sound of Liberation, Nuclear Blast and all concerned management parties,. Take me with you. I don’t do this kind of thing often, but let’s face it, Earthless are the single most pivotal heavy rock/psych band in the world right now. As stakes go, they’re high here. An entire international underground community — a subculture — is waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Earthless‘ next full-length, and I find myself in much the same state. This tour represents the band’s first tour of Europe since the world locked down for the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is my sincere wish to document it in book form.
ROCK MUSIC
Tennis World Usa

DP World Tour, a new ora for European Tour

It will be called DP World Tour and no longer European Tour. Because it will go around the world, but also because "DP World" is the name of a multinational company based in Dubai which in 2018 had a turnover of 8.5 billion dollars and which decided to invest further in golf.
GOLF

